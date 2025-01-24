The 18th-annual SOUPer Bowl event returns to Port Washington Feb. 1

Waiting for the groundhog to predict an early spring because of the freezing temperatures?

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce promises to warm hungry stomachs at their 18th annual SOUPer Bowl on Feb. 1 from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Thirteen restaurants across Port Washington will offer samples of their best dishes, from a Lamb Barley soup to a tasty Tonkotsu Ramen. After devouring the array of soups, attendees will vote for their favorite restaurant, and the winner will be crowned as the SOUPer Bowl 2025 Champion.

“It’s a lot of fun!” Port Washington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobbie Polay said. “The soups are so good that people want to go back to the restaurants!”

All still-open restaurants from last year’s event are returning to compete for two prizes, the “People’s Choice Award,” and the “Kid’s Choice Award” for the best-rated soup by attendees under 12 years old.

Admissions fees are $12 and $6 for children under 6 with proceeds going to the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. Upon entry, attendees can receive two ounces of soup from each restaurant, bread and crackers, and a ballot to vote after careful deliberation.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce also requests that attendees bring a non-perishable food item which will be donated to local families in need.

The restaurants participating are: Amalfi, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Cactus Café, Finn MacCool’s, Flora’s Wine Bar & Restaurant, Fora Café, Ikedo, Lifestyle Cafe, Port Washington Diner, Sullivan’s Quay, The Wild Goose, Toscanini, Yummy Gyro.

For more information, visit www.pwcoc.org, or open the Try Port First app and go to “events.”