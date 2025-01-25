3 New restaurants to try on Long Island

Stone Goat’s black and white sesame seared tuna over lemongrass-infused black rice with sautéed baby bok choy (SGRAB)

STONE GOAT RESTAURANT AND BREWERY

More than your average restaurant, this two-story eatery and brewery gives a new experience with fine-dining on the main floor and a pub-style ambiance upstairs.

Get a taste of their delicious menu with items such as confit duck pasta ($31), crispy pork belly ($17), and maple bourbon bread pudding ($15). They offer vegetarian and vegan options upon request as well.

They offer an outdoor patio with their brewery along with picnic tables, games and events. With a pet and kid friendly space, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

552 N Country Rd., St James, 631-400-4628, stonegoatsmithtown.com

AURA COASTAL MEDITERRANEAN

Welcome the flavors of the Mediterranean at this new restaurant.

Aura Coastal’s abundant menu options include halibut croquettes ($17), squid ink linguine ($37), and steak frites ($29). There are different specials held throughout the week including Tuscany Tuesday and Whisky and Jazz Wednesday. They offer a dessert menu and brunch options on Sundays.

They can host any of your private events and recommend their venue for any wedding rehearsal dinner. With their intimate setting it’s surely the place to be.

4338 Austin Blvd., Island Park, 516-208-7535, auraeats.com

NY BURGER SHACK

Juicy new burgers have arrived to satisfy those craving a classic American burger.

NY Burger Shack offers a variety of delicious options including Parmesan truffle fries ($4-$7), mac and cheese bites ($9) and the Long Island ($16). They offer quality ingredients with cafeteria service.

This friendly place invites patrons to check out the build-your-own burger option or get delivery through Doordash.

2080 Rt.112, Medford, 631-922-0043, nyburgershack.com