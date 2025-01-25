Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
East Williston

East Williston students win South Asian American Women’s Alliance writing competition

Photo left to right, Ms. Veronica Ade, Kyle Lau, Ammar Arif, Olivia Zeng Dr. Robert Teseo
Photo left to right, Ms. Veronica Ade, Kyle Lau, Ammar Arif, Olivia Zeng Dr. Robert Teseo
Photo courtesy of East Williston Union Free School District

The Wheatley School in the East Williston School District had 8th-grade students who won the top three recognitions in the South Asian American Women’s Alliance writing competition: 1st place: Ammar Arif, 2nd place: Olivia Zeng, and 3rd place Kyle Lau.

The South Asian American Women’s Alliance is a nonprofit organization that seeks to encourage and promote leadership and innovation among students in STEM fields to help build tomorrow’s workforce in the community.

SAAWA sponsors various research competitions, including an essay writing competition. This year, the essay prompt for Middle and High School students was “Is artificial intelligence a threat to human job security at the present or in the future?”

Students in the Intro to STEM and Independent STEM Research courses were encouraged to write essays based on their own experiences and various articles they had read.

About the Author

More East Williston News

More from our Sister Sites