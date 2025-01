Port Washington gymnasts competed in the Cartwheel for a Cure competition, which raises funds for pediatric cancer research

The Port Washington gymnastics team competed in the Cartwheel for a Cure tournament at Cold Spring Harbor on Jan. 18, an event that supports combatting pediatric cancers.

Gymnasts supported the cause and also Madison Milio, aka “Mighty Madison,” a nine-year-old from Massapequa who died in 2021 from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or a form of cancer that attacks the brain stem. Milio’s mother was present at the event in support of her daughter and the memorial fund established in her honor.