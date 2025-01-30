Student achievements celebrated at Sewanhaka’s January board meeting

Photos courtesy of the Sewanhaka Central High School District

New Hyde Park Memorial High School senior Sahir Bhatia is pictured with, from left, board President William Leder, Principal Rosemary DeGennaro and Superintendent Regina Agrusa at the board of education meeting on Jan. 28.

The Sewanhaka Central High School District recognized multiple student achievements at its Jan. 28 Board of Education meeting.

Sewanhaka High School senior Japheth Omezi, a Superintendent’s Advisory Committee member, assisted with the Superintendent’s Update. Student ambassadors have been sharing districtwide successes at board meetings throughout the year.

Superintendent Regina Agrusa honored two student-athletes.

Elmont Memorial High School senior Ariana Patterson, an All-Conference volleyball and track athlete, received a News 12 Scholar Athlete Award and a $1,000 Bethpage Federal Credit Union scholarship. New Hyde Park Memorial High School senior Sahir Bhatia, a bowler, was selected for the U.S. National Under-19 Cricket Team.

Sewanhaka High School ninth graders Summer Sanders and Milan Wright were honored in the 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition, sponsored by the state Education Department. Wright’s watercolor and Sanders’ colored-pencil artwork were selected.

Elmont Memorial senior Aafia Ahmed and H. Frank Carey senior Natalie Osorio were named 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars, among 300 nationwide and 49 from Long Island.