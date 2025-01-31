Locust Valley students succeed at Model UN competition

From left to right, junior Wyatt Thorgramson, freshman Thomas Simon and senior John Hartnett earned honorable mention awards at METMUNC 53

Locust Valley High School Model United Nations students achieved successes at the historic METMUNC 53 conference at Plainview-Old Bethpage High School on Jan. 25 and 26.

The 29 students showcased leadership traits and enjoyed working together with other Model U.N. councils to research, debate and resolve some of the most precarious international situations from around the globe.

Senior John Hartnett, junior Wyatt Thorgramson and freshman Thomas Simon each earned special recognition for their work.

These successes follow the team’s participation in United Nations International School’s Model U.N. conference in December, where Thorgramson and Oliver Dostalek won awards.

Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District