Carle Place School District hosts second annual Parents University

The Carle Place School District hosted its second annual Parents University last Thursday, a free event for all Carle Place residents featuring information, resources, and strategies for preserving parental health and well-being and optimizing learning and well-being for students.

The night began with a plenary session on safety, security and situational awareness for parents, presented by Officer Todd Atkin of the Nassau County Police Department Homeland Security. He shared insights from his experiences as both a father and a police officer, offering simple strategies parents can use to increase their awareness and keep their children safe. He also shared eye-opening facts about how police and schools work together to prevent and respond to emergencies.

Following the plenary session, parents chose from eight different presentations covering topics such as college and career readiness at any age, the digital revolution and social media safety, and an early-adult survival guide for young people leaving the nest. Each of these hour-long sessions was led by Carle Place educators and outside professionals, who provided parents with resources on practicing self-care, collaborating with their children, and being an upstanding member of the community.

“Our second annual Carle Place Parent University was a great success,” said Superintendent of Schools Ted Cannone. “Members of our community really enjoyed working with trusted professionals to collaborate on finding answers and resources for one of life’s most challenging jobs—being a parent.”