NuBest salon founder, trailblazer Michael Mazzei dies at 84

Michael Mazzei, founder of Manhasset’s NuBest Salon & Spa and a trailblazer in the beauty industry, died at 84.

“I hope that someday I could be half the man that he was,” said his son Jamie Mazzei, who is the creative director of NuBest.

Mazzei died on Feb. 1 after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He is survived by his wife Donna Mazzei, his son Jamie Mazzei, his daughter Joy DiPasquale, his grandchildren Marco Mazzei, Jamie Mazzei, Julian DiPasquale, Stella DiPasquale, Reese DiPasquale and Amanda Rossi, his two sisters and two nephews Vincent Cascio and Christian Fleres.

Jamie Mazzei described his father as a visionary and creative who’s artistic flare transpired the art of hair. He said his father was not only a boss to his employees, but also a father figure and mentor to them. Jamie Mazzei said his father’s legacy lives on through them all.

“He has put his touch and his talent into hundreds of people, hundreds of hairdressers,” Jamie Mazzei said.

Mazzei established NuBest in 1973, developing it into the prestigious salon it is today as a pillar of the community. Within his salon he stressed excellence and innovation, setting a standard for his salon but also the greater beauty community.

Jamie Mazzei worked alongside his father for more than 30 years, training under Michael Mazzei to learn the art of hairstyling and business. He said while working with your father can have challenges, as would be for anyone, it was combatted with the respect he had for his father’s expertise and the respect his father had for his creative vision.

“He was a mentor to me, he was a father, he was everything to me,” Jamie Mazzei said.

Salon general manager Gloria Sombrotto worked with Mazzei for 35 years, calling him more than just a boss.

“He was a real Renaissance man who loved all forms of beauty and the art world, not just in his industry,” Sombrotto said.

NuBest Salon said in a statement that Mazzei’s legacy lives on through his family, the team he built at his salon and its loyal clients.

“His passing leaves an immeasurable void, but his spirit will live on in every stylist, every artist, and every guest who walks through our doors,” the salon wrote in a statement.

Sombrotto said while his death has left a ”big void to fill,” the salon will continue on his legacy with three generations of Mazzeis a part of it. The salon is operated by Jamie Mazzei alongside his son and two cousins Vincent Cascio and Christian Fleres.

“His legacy lives on and is stronger than ever,” Jamie Mazzei said. “And we intend to continue the legacy for another 50 or 100 years.”

Visitation will be held Feb. 10 from noon until 8 p.m. at Fairchild Funeral Home in Manhasset. His funeral service will be on Feb. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Shelter Rock Church in Syosset. All who knew and loved Mazzei are invited.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested to the Northwell Health Foundation in memory of Mazzei. Donations can be made via mail, phone or online.

“Michael’s legacy will forever live on in the lives he touched and the values he instilled in all of us.,” the salon wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your love, support, and for joining us in celebrating his extraordinary life.”