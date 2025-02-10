Town invites local artists to apply for Art in the Park

The Town of Oyster Bay invites local artists and artisans to participate in a special day of creativity and community at Art in the Park. The event will take place on May 17, at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach in Oyster Bay. Local artists will have the opportunity to display and sell their handcrafted creations.

“Art in the Park provides an incredible opportunity for local artists and artisans to showcase their best work, connect with the community, and gain recognition,” said Councilman Tom Hand in a press release. “Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your creativity and be part of a vibrant community event, featuring live music, food trucks, and fun activities for kids.”

Organized by the Town’s Department of Community & Youth Services, Cultural and Performing Arts Division, Art in the Park celebrates a diverse range of handcrafted works, including ceramics, watercolors, glass, jewelry, wood, leather, sculptures and more.

Artists and artisans must be 18 years or older and can only display and sell original, handcrafted pieces. Commercial or mass-produced items will not be permitted.

Participants are responsible for supplying their own 10×10 canopy and any additional equipment needed for their space.

Full details, including associated costs, are outlined in the application available online.

The deadline to apply is May 9.

To apply, visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/capa or contact the cultural and performing arts division at (516) 797-7932 for more information.

Information submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay