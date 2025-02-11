Schreiber HS principal heading to Sweden for Nobel Prize Teacher Summit

Schreiber High School Principal Kathryn Behr will attend the 2025 Nobel Prize Teacher Summit in Stockholm, Sweden. She will join Wantagh High School Principal Paul Guzzone in attending the summit, which takes place March 28.

The Teacher Summit’s theme is “The Future of Democracy,” and educators from all over the globe will discuss how the next generation will learn about democracy in and out of the classroom.

“Opportunities like the Nobel Prize Teacher Summit are rare,” said Behr. “It’s a chance to be in the same room with some of the brightest minds in education, people who are shaping the future of learning on a global scale.”

Educators from more than 20 countries will attend panel and group discussions where they can talk with each other about their individual teaching styles and how their environments shape who they are as educators.

“I’m always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what’s possible in schools, and this summit is an opportunity to engage in conversations that challenge conventional thinking, explore innovative approaches, and ultimately bring back ideas that will benefit our students and educators at Schreiber,” Behr said.

Along with meeting global teachers and principals, Behr will also have the opportunity to listen to Nobel Prize Laureates and political scientists. One of the headlining speakers is the recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize, Leymah Gbowee, a Liberian peace activist who gained international fame for organizing a women’s peace movement in 2002 that helped bring an end to the Liberian Civil War.

By surrounding herself with global education professionals, Behr hopes to bring fresh perspectives to leadership when she returns from her trip.

“I want to engage with thought leaders, have meaningful conversations about the challenges we all face in education, and walk away with strategies that can make a tangible impact,” Behr said.