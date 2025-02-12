Port Washington resident Dave Kerpen is a self-proclaimed expert on likable leadership. Now he’s seeking to bring that to the Town of North Hempstead where is now running for town supervisor.

“We need a leader who is truly going to listen, be transparent, be responsive to all the needs of our constituents, not someone that talks the talk but somebody who has literally walked the walk of likable leadership,” Kerpen said.

Kerpen, who is running on the Democratic ticket, announced his campaign Wednesday. He will be running for the seat held currently by Jennifer DeSena, who has not announced if she will be running for re-election or not.

Kerpen, 48, has been a Port Washington resident for 16 years where he has raised his family alongside his wife Carrie Kerpen.

His career has mostly been as an entrepreneur, author and public speaker. He has built seven companies with his wife.

Kerpen graduated from Boston University with degrees in elementary education and psychology.

Kerpen is an advocate of public schools, previously sitting on the Port Washington Board of Education. He attended New York City public schools throughout his life and used to be a math teacher.

His three kids, Charlotte, Kate, and Seth, have all attended schools in the Port Washington School District, with his two youngest still enrolled.

He said he was drawn to serve on the Board of Education as a former educator wanting to still make a difference in local public schools.

Kerpen described his time on the board as a “challenging but wonderful experience.”

During his time on the Board of Education, Kerpen said he was able to hone his knowledge of governance processes, listening to constituents and building consensus.

While he said he’s learned from the four companies of his that have failed, he has also been successful with his other three. This includes Likeable, a social media marketing company he sold three years ago which he called “life-changing.”

What inspired Kerpen to run for public office actually transpired 10 years ago.

Kerpen was on a place and found himself seated next to former New Jersey Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

Lautenberg’s back story struck a chord with Kerpen, as he too was an entrepreneur who established ADP but pivoted his career to public service.

Kerpen said he found inspiration in his backstory, who too was devoted to his family, and he related to it all but the transition to public service.

But Kerpen felt that calling to public service, which 10 years ago was not feasible due to his young and growing family. Now it is possible, Kerpen said.

As for why Kerpen is running for town supervisor rather than a council member, Kerpen said his skills are more conducive to an executive leadership position. He said leadership is something he’s practiced, and even written about to teach others, for 20 years.

“I’m not an attorney, I’m not a legislator, but I am a pretty seasoned entrepreneur at this point and I’ve led lots of teams and a bunch of companies,” Kerpen said. “This position [of town supervisor], which has a commute of seven minutes, is far better suited to my skill set.”

Kerpen has written about the 11 skills of likable leadership which include listening, responsiveness, transparency, authenticity, vulnerability and gratitude.

“I’ve lived the principles that I’ve written about for the last 20 years and I’m really excited to bring them into our town board and make sure that dysfunction is immediately eliminated and we work together on both sides of the aisle to get things done for our community,” Kerpen said.

As an entrepreneur, Kerpen said he is motivated by the ability to make an impact and solve problems.

Kerpen is campaigning on three main issues: revitalizing downtowns, creating greater government efficiencies and making town government more likable.

Kerpen’s campaign slogan is “Revive, Thrive, North Hempstead Comes Alive,” signaling to his focus on revitalizing and supporting businesses and serving residents.

“Something that really upsets me is how vacant our main streets are and how difficult it is as a small business owner to open up a business and to stay in business in this town,” Kerpen said. “It is inexcusable how broken the Building Department currently is.”

Ideas Kerpen has to bolster downtowns and support businesses include easing the building application processes through self-certification for architects and contractors, as well as a marketing campaign to increase local shopping and small business grants.

“I’ve been using out-of-the-box marketing and fundraising techniques for my entire career and I’m committed to doing the same for the Town of North Hempstead,” Kerpen said.

Kerpen said his goal in finding government efficiencies is to lower taxes and increase services for residents. He said technologies like AI could aid in cutting costs.

If elected to the supervisor seat, Kerpen said his immediate priority is addressing the town board’s dysfunction to create an atmosphere that serves the community it represents.

“The Town Board is no place for petty squabbles and fighting and arguing,” Kerpen said. “The Town Board is no place for partisan politics. We have a job and our job is to serve our community.”

While Kerpen acknowledged that being a first-time candidate is scary and overwhelming at times, it is also exciting.

“I feel very grateful that through hard work, and definitely some luck, I’ve lived the American dream,” Kerpen said. “I live in a beautiful home in a beautiful town with an incredible family, and my hope if elected is to help give that dream to as many residents of the Town of North Hempstead as I can.”