Coyote sighting in Nassau raise alarms, town provides safety tips

With recent coyote sightings in North Shore communities, residents have raised concerns about interactions with the wild dogs. Most recently, residents have spotted coyotes in the Village of Lattingtown.

“They’re wild animals, so respect them as such,” said Frank Vincenti, founder of the Wild Dogs Foundation. The group, which was started in the 1990s, tracks wild dogs in the area and educates the public about how to interact with them.

Vincenti said coyotes entered the Bronx borough in the 1990s and then moved to Manhattan, Queens and Long Island.

Most sightings on Long Island have been in western Nassau County, but residents on Facebook have said the dogs have been seen moving east to areas like Cold Spring Harbor and Northport.

Vincenti said the majority of coyotes reside in the Towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay, but some live on the North Fork and the Hamptons out east as well.

“They’re definitely avoiding the public, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Vincenti said. He said coyotes have been seen in areas with less foot traffic.

Although daytime activity is “not abnormal,” Vincenti said coyotes often exhibit nocturnal behaviors when they are in populated areas.

He said there are currently about 12 coyotes on Long Island, meaning many of the sightings are likely the same dog seen in multiple locations. Although many of the sightings are on the North Shore, there are coyotes seen as far south as Robert Moses Park, Vincenti said.

Many residents have shared concerns about coyotes interacting with their pets. In the group “Pet Amber Alert—Long Island, NY,” Facebook user Lauren Rene said pet owners “need to adapt and be aware so we can keep our pets safe.”

Vincenti said pets should be leashed at all times. He said the one incident of a coyote attacking a pet was in Roslyn Harbor, and the pet was off its leash. Additionally, he said dogs should not be left in backyards alone for long periods of time.

The Town of Oyster Bay released safety tips for residents. The town said residents should not feed the coyotes or leave birdseed, compost or garbage where wildlife could access it.

The town said residents should educate children to keep distance from the animals and should not leave their pets unattended. Officials encourage residents to remove bushes or brush where animals could hide and said a fenced-in yard may deter the animals.

The town said residents should stand tall and large if confronted by a coyote. Officials said residents should not run away, as it makes humans look like prey. The town said residents should make loud noises or throw sticks and stones to deter them from lingering.

“If you encounter them, be aggressive,” Vincenti said.

The town said people can coexist with coyotes but should exercise caution and care while interacting with them.

Town officials said if coyotes are exhibiting dangerous behavior, residents should call 911. For more information and safety tips, visit the Wild Dog Foundation on Facebook.