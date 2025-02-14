NY Fine Arts Society of Long Island celebrates inaugural exhibition

The opening art reception of The New York Fine Art Society of Long Island

The New York Fine Art Society of Long Island founder and the Rivolo collection owner Rex Rivolo and Yuka Rivolo presented artwork collections of artists at the opening reception at the Roving Sands Gallery in St. James.



The Rivolo Collection showcased a diverse array of artworks spanning various time periods, regions, and artistic mediums. The Fine Arts Society exhibition brings together the works of renowned printmakers, sculptors, and contemporary artists, highlighting their unique narratives and innovative techniques.

The featured artists of the Fine Arts Society exhibition include German printmaker Käthe Kollwitz, Japanese ukiyo-e master Utagawa Kuniyoshi, Spanish artists Picasso, artist Amadeo Modigliani, Spanish romantic painter and printmaker Francisco Goya and American visual artist Man Ray, Spanish surrealist legend Salvador Dalí, contemporary printmaker Dan Welden, American artist Martin Levine, Japanese-American artist Mariko Ishizuki Butler and rising artist Jie Cai and Jianwu Tan.



The New York Fine Arts Society is a not-for-profit social organization for artists, art professionals, and enthusiasts. It holds meetings, exhibitions, and lectures at its location in Saint James on Long Island and other local venues.