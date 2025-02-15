Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Controversial petition, town supervisor challenge and more

top 5
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include Port Washington’s Dave Kerpen running for Town of North Hempstead Supervisor.
Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Port Washington’s Dave Kerpen runs for North Hempstead town supervisor

Port Washington's Dave Kerpen announced Wednesday his bid for North Hempstead town supervisor
Port Washington's Dave Kerpen announced Wednesday his bid for North Hempstead town supervisor

Port Washington resident Dave Kerpen is a self-proclaimed expert on likable leadership. Now he’s seeking to bring that to the Town of North Hempstead where is now running for town supervisor.

Petition urges renaming Long Island Sound the Gulf of Connecticut

A petition calls for renaming the Long Island Sound the Gulf of Connecticut.

An online petition calling for the Long Island Sound to be renamed the Gulf of Connecticut has gotten the attention of the nutmeg state’s governor.

Levittown School District residents to vote on sale of school to Nassau BOCES

Seaman Neck School in Levittown

On May 20, residents within the Levittown School District will be asked to vote on the sale of a school building in Seaford to Nassau BOCES for $7,216,000. The proposed sale includes the physical school building and the immediate surrounding land.

Crime Blotter 2.13: Glen Cove woman killed crossing street

A 69-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a van as she attempted to cross Pratt Boulevard on Feb. 7, Nassau County police said. The van was operated by a 68-year-old woman.

Waterfront zoning changes approved by the North Hempstead board

Storefronts included in the Waterfront Bussiness District

The Town of North Hempstead Board approved zoning amendments for Port Washington’s Waterfront Business District after residents and local business owners packed Tuesday’s meeting to express their support and disapproval.

