Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: red light cameras, a county executive challenge and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:
Trump taps Nassau Judge Joseph Nocella as next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Nassau County District Court Judge Joseph Nocella, Jr. to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the top federal prosecutor for Long Island, Queens, and Brooklyn.
20 license plate readers to be installed at Jericho intersections, if county approves
If the Nassau County Legislature approves the plan on Jan. 27, twenty license plate readers will be installed in 10 heavily trafficked Jericho intersections.
Police: Two dead in Old Westbury car crash
Two people were killed in a car crash near midnight on Jan. 4 on Glen Cove Road in Old Westbury, according to police.
Ronkonkoma man arrested again for animal cruelty; puppies rescued
Legis. Seth Koslow challenging Bruce Blakeman for Nassau County Executive
Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow (D-Merrick) is challenging Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, for the county’s top job in the November elections.