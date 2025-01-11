Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: red light cameras, a county executive challenge and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Pres includes Joseph Nocella, right, being selected by Trump as the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Nassau County District Court Judge Joseph Nocella, Jr. to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, the top federal prosecutor for Long Island, Queens, and Brooklyn.

If the Nassau County Legislature approves the plan on Jan. 27, twenty license plate readers will be installed in 10 heavily trafficked Jericho intersections.

Two people were killed in a car crash near midnight on Jan. 4 on Glen Cove Road in Old Westbury, according to police.

Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow (D-Merrick) is challenging Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, for the county’s top job in the November elections.