Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Macy’s closing, school data breach and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes the three Macy’s locations that are closing.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.

Nassau County has submitted revised plans for repairing the Shore Road Sea Wall in Port Washington, according to officials from the Department of Public Works.

The Marker, at the City of Glen Cove Municipal Golf Course, was buzzing with excitement as hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were served behind a stretch of windows that showcase the course during its grand opening celebration.

One of Nassau County’s Independent Living Centers has agreed to a partnership with New York State.