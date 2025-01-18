Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Macy’s closing, school data breach and more

By Posted on
top 5
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes the three Macy’s locations that are closing.

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week:

Macy’s Closing Three Locations on Long Island

top 5

Three Macy’s locations on Long Island are among more than five dozen slated to close nationwide as part of the department store chain’s restructuring plan to focus on its most lucrative stores.

Revised plans for Shore Road submitted by Nassau County

top 5

Nassau County has submitted revised plans for repairing the Shore Road Sea Wall in Port Washington, according to officials from the Department of Public Works.

New restaurant The Marker celebrates grand opening in Glen Cove

top 5

The Marker, at the City of Glen Cove Municipal Golf Course, was buzzing with excitement as hors d’oeuvres and cocktails were served behind a stretch of windows that showcase the course during its grand opening celebration.

Multiple L.I. school districts impacted by data breach

Long Island Center for Independent Living signs agreement with New York State

top 5

One of Nassau County’s Independent Living Centers has agreed to a partnership with New York State.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites