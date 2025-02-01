Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Jan. 6 pardons, lying state trooper and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Jan. 6 pardons potentially include 11 Long Islanders
One of President Donald Trump’s first actions in office last week was the pardoning of about 1,500 individuals charged with crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Among those pardons were likely at least 11 Long Islanders.
Settlement provides Nassau County with new legislative map
A landmark settlement in a suit brought by Democrats was signed on Thursday, Jan. 23, providing Nassau County with a new legislative map for its 19 districts.
4 New restaurants to try on Long Island
Take a bite of these new local spots!
State trooper arrested for falsely reporting that a man shot him
A New York State Trooper has been arrested after allegedly shooting himself in the leg and fabricating a story in which he was shot by a “dark-skinned man” in Hempstead State Lake Park.
The Beach Barn to open this year at former Steve’s Pier One site
A new restaurant is coming to the former site of Steve’s Pier One in Bayville, which closed in 2006. The Beach Barn, a seasonal restaurant, is set to open sometime this year, said property owner Leonard Gross.