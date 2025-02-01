Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Jan. 6 pardons, lying state trooper and more

East Meadow, N.Y..: New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia in a wheelchair leaving Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, on Nov. 1, 2024. Mascia was shot on the Southern State Parkway while trying to assist an apparent stranded motorist. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via Getty Images)

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

One of President Donald Trump’s first actions in office last week was the pardoning of about 1,500 individuals charged with crimes associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Among those pardons were likely at least 11 Long Islanders.

A landmark settlement in a suit brought by Democrats was signed on Thursday, Jan. 23, providing Nassau County with a new legislative map for its 19 districts.

Take a bite of these new local spots!

A New York State Trooper has been arrested after allegedly shooting himself in the leg and fabricating a story in which he was shot by a “dark-skinned man” in Hempstead State Lake Park.

A new restaurant is coming to the former site of Steve’s Pier One in Bayville, which closed in 2006. The Beach Barn, a seasonal restaurant, is set to open sometime this year, said property owner Leonard Gross.