Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hicksville mall, Israel and Palestine rallies and more

By Posted on
Amandeep Singh was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for the fatal DWI crash that killed two Roslyn teens, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.
Amandeep Singh was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for the fatal DWI crash that killed two Roslyn teens, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.
Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Walls coming down at major Hicksville mall

The Shops on Broadway Image 3

Long Island has long been the land of the mall, from the Walt Whitman Shops to Roosevelt Field, the Americana Shopping Center to the Broadway Mall, which has been renamed Broadway Commons. But it looks like those walls are starting to come down, at least at one of the region’s better-known malls.

Malverne Mel, Holtsville Hal agree in 2025 Groundhog Day forecast

hal4

Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal agreed with one another’s seasonal prognostication for the second Groundhog Day in a row early Sunday morning.

A taste of what Nassau County housing has to offer

panzenbeck

Different areas of Nassau County have dealt with the increasing need for housing in different ways.

Amandeep Singh gets up to 25 years in prison for DWI that killed two Roslyn teenagers

GettyImages 2162392330

Amandeep Singh was sentenced to eight and a third to 25 years in prison on Feb. 7 for causing the high-speed drug- and alcohol-fueled crash that killed two teenage Roslyn tennis players when he plowed into their car on May 3, 2023.

Pro-Israel protesters gather in Port Washington against pro-Palestinian group

pro israel rally in port washington

Pro-Israel protesters gathered Sunday night outside Port Washington’s Bellissimo Pizzeria, which was hosting a pro-Palestinian organization’s fund-raiser for Gaza aid. The protesters said they were not against the fund-raiser but opposed the hosting organization.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites