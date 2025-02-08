Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Hicksville mall, Israel and Palestine rallies and more

Amandeep Singh was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for the fatal DWI crash that killed two Roslyn teens, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz.

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Long Island has long been the land of the mall, from the Walt Whitman Shops to Roosevelt Field, the Americana Shopping Center to the Broadway Mall, which has been renamed Broadway Commons. But it looks like those walls are starting to come down, at least at one of the region’s better-known malls.

Malverne Mel and Holtsville Hal agreed with one another’s seasonal prognostication for the second Groundhog Day in a row early Sunday morning.

Different areas of Nassau County have dealt with the increasing need for housing in different ways.

Amandeep Singh was sentenced to eight and a third to 25 years in prison on Feb. 7 for causing the high-speed drug- and alcohol-fueled crash that killed two teenage Roslyn tennis players when he plowed into their car on May 3, 2023.

Pro-Israel protesters gathered Sunday night outside Port Washington’s Bellissimo Pizzeria, which was hosting a pro-Palestinian organization’s fund-raiser for Gaza aid. The protesters said they were not against the fund-raiser but opposed the hosting organization.