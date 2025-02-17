North High Principal Daniel Holtzman was appointed as Great Neck’s newest assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum and instruction

The Great Neck Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Daniel Holtzman as its assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum and instruction Feb. 13.

“I’m deeply honored and sincerely grateful for the trust you have placed in me in appointing me to the assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum and instruction,” Holtzman said. “I appreciate this opportunity to serve students, educators and community in this new capacity, and I’m committed to advancing the vision of our district. Your confidence in my leadership and dedication to the Great Neck Public Schools is humbling and is not taken lightly.”

Holtzman, the principal of Great Neck North High School, was appointed to the probationary position on the recommendation of Superintendent Kenneth Bossert.

Bossert said Holtzman was identified and chosen through the district’s selection committee, a process Bossert called “rigorous,” with multiple candidates who were required to take tests.

“I think the time that was invested helped us to realize just how ready you are to take on this new role in the organization,” Bossert said. “Your excellence, your insight, your vision for what the future of education will look like in Great Neck I think aligns very well with the vision of the Board of Education, the goals we have set and the direction we want to take for our students and community.”

Board of Education President Grant Toch, Vice President Donna Peirez and Trustee Steve Chen approved the appointment. Trustees Rebecca Sassouni and Joanne Chan were not present for the vote.

“We’re looking forward to you joining the administration team at the Phipps Building with Dr. Bossert and helping to take Great Neck to a new height,” Chen said.

Toch told Holtzman that his appointment was “well-earned.”

Holtzman will take over the position formerly held by Stephen Lando, who announced his retirement over the summer after 17 years in the position.

Holtzman has been an educator for 28 years, starting as a social studies teacher and later serving as an education administrator for the past 20 years.

He came in as North High principal in 2017. He is also the president of the Nassau County High School Principals Association.

His accolades include being selected as a scholarship recipient to attend the Nobel Prize Teacher Summit in Stockholm, Sweden last year and receiving the state Education Department’s Louis E. Yavner Teaching Award for his efforts in Holocaust education and other human rights violations.

Recently he was named the 2025 Empire State Supervisors and Administrators Association Nassau/Suffolk Region Administrator of the Year.

Holtzman will assume his new assistant superintendent role on March 17.

The district will begin the search for a new North High School principal at the end of February.

“Together, we’ll foster a working and learning environment of excellence and innovation,” Holtzman said.