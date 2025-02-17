Party like it’s 1999: The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air bring 1990s music to Landmark

The 1990s was a decade of transformation, both musically and culturally. The decade had everything from the rise of grunge to the explosive popularity of boy bands. Now, nearly 30 years later, the music from that era continues to captivate audiences. Whether it’s the edgy rebellion of Nirvana or the pop-perfect anthems of Britney Spears, ’90s music has a way of resonating with listeners in a way few other periods can match.

For many, it’s not just the music that pulls at the heartstrings, but the nostalgic feelings that come with it. The clothes, the attitudes, the memorable moments–they all come flooding back with each familiar riff or chorus. These songs evoke a time when life felt simpler, yet vibrant with youthful energy. For those lucky enough to grow up in the ’90s, it’s about reliving the era. For those who didn’t, it’s about experiencing something that continues to shape today’s musical landscape.

One band that channels that unmistakable vibe of the ’90s is The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, a tribute band that brings the sounds of the ’90s and early 2000s to life with high-energy performances that capture the era’s spirit. The band’s upcoming show at the Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington on March 15 promises to be a true blast from the past, offering fans a chance to “party like it’s 1999” while supporting a good cause.

Matthew Fernandez, band member and key player in The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, has seen firsthand the impact of the band’s energetic performances. In an interview, Fernandez spoke about what makes the group’s tribute to ’90s music so special.

“The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air are one of the longest bands I’ve been in, and it’s just been such an authentic ride,” he said. “We bring a mix of high energy and raw ’90s attitude to the stage, and that’s what keeps our audiences coming back for more than 13 years now.”

The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air, known for their electrifying performances, play everything from Britney Spears to Blink-182, from the Spice Girls to The Killers. Their eclectic setlist includes classic tracks from a wide range of genres, reflecting the diversity and attitude of the ’90s. The band’s ability to cover everything from hip-hop to pop-punk allows them to connect with a wide audience. Fernandez emphasized this mix as one of the band’s standout features.

“We love bands like Green Day and No Doubt, and we throw in some ’90s hip hop too, like Coolio and Biggie,” he explained. “It’s a full spectrum of sounds from that era. You’re getting it all—the pop, the punk, the hip hop—in one show.”

One of the most compelling aspects of The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air is their connection with their audience. It’s clear that this band isn’t just about playing music; it’s about creating an experience.

“Every performance feels like it’s going to be our last,” Fernandez said. “When you approach every show with that mentality, you give everything you’ve got. The crowd feels it and it turns into something bigger than just a concert. It becomes a shared experience.”

And it’s that shared energy that has helped the band gain recognition across the country. From legendary venues like The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester to The Paramount in Huntington, The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air have brought their high-octane shows to audiences nationwide.

So, why is ’90s music still so popular? Fernandez believes it’s all about attitude.

“The ’90s was the birth of grunge, of being loud and unapologetically yourself. It was about breaking the mold and that rebellious spirit still resonates today,” he said. “People are still drawn to that. The ’90s attitude was big, it was bold, and that’s what makes the music stand the test of time.”

Indeed, this rebellious spirit is part of what makes ’90s music so appealing. It was a decade defined by defiance—the defiance of social norms, the embrace of individuality, and the celebration of being part of a generation that refused to be boxed in. This sense of freedom and attitude is something that the Fresh Kids of Bel-Air capture perfectly, ensuring that every performance feels like a celebration of the era’s unique energy.

As they prepare for their upcoming show at Landmark on Main Street, The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air are bringing that ’90s energy. Whether you’re a ’90s kid or simply someone who loves the iconic sounds of the era, this event promises to be a night full of nostalgia, great music and unforgettable moments.

“We can’t wait to bring this party to Port Washington,” Fernandez said, his excitement palpable. “This is more than just a concert. It’s a celebration of everything we love about the ’90s, and we’re going to make it a night to remember.”

The Fresh Kids of Bel-Air: It’s not just a tribute band. It’s an experience. A time machine of sound and attitude. And on March 15, they’re bringing that experience to Landmark on Main Street for a night of Y2K nostalgia you won’t want to miss.

This event is sponsored by Michelle Tang and Akash Bhatia; Frank Ullman; Espresso Photobooth. Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main Street in Port Washington. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.landmarkonmainstreet.org or call 516-767-6444. Visit www.freshkidsofbelair.com to learn more about the band and additional upcoming shows.