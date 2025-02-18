United Way hosts comedy night to help veterans

The United Way of Long Island aims to bring people together to create a stronger Long Island. The Young Professionals Network is working hard to raise funds and awareness to support veterans across Long Island through Mission United. Its “Funny Business” Comedy Show event on Feb. 5 was its latest success, bringing over 225 enthusiastic supporters representing over 90 organizations across Long Island for a great cause.

United Way’s Mission United provides support to veterans and their families in an effort to create financial stability, training for careers in construction, and mental health support for service members.



Theresa A. Regnante, President and CEO of United Way of Long Island, emphasized the importance of community support for veterans.

“It is inspiring to see young professionals step up and make a real difference,” Regnante said. “Their efforts in organizing this event demonstrate the power of collective action in helping those who have served our country. The success of Funny Business will directly benefit veterans and their families.”



The Young Professional Network is a dynamic group of rising leaders who are deeply passionate about supporting such a critical issue.

“I have both active and retired service members in my life, and I’ve seen firsthand their courage, dedication, and the challenges they face,” said Chelsea De Leon, Bethpage Federal Credit Union and YPN Committee Member. “I couldn’t be prouder, and I know many people were thrilled that evening to support the veteran community.”

For more information on how to support Mission United or get involved with the United Way of Long Island’s Young Professionals Network, visit their website.

