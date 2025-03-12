Celebrate Zeppole Day: the sweet tradition of St. Joseph’s Day

Zeppole Day on March 19 is a long-standing Italian tradition that marks the feast of St. Joseph, the patron saint of workers. In celebration, people across the world indulge in zeppoles—deep-fried dough pastries that are typically dusted with powdered sugar and filled with sweet cream. Known for their crispy exterior and soft, airy interior, zeppoles are not just a delicious treat; they are a reminder of cultural heritage and family tradition.

The history of zeppoles is deeply rooted in Italian folklore and cuisine. The origins of the treat can be traced back to the southern regions of Italy, particularly Naples, where they are traditionally made to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day. The observance is significant in Italy, and especially for Italian-American communities. It is a time of feasting and community gatherings, often centered around food. Zeppoles were originally prepared as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity and today, they are an integral part of the celebrations.

Zeppoles come in a variety of forms, but the most popular version is the fried dough dusted with powdered sugar. Some variations include a creamy custard or ricotta filling, while others are topped with cherries or other fruits. In addition to their sweet taste, zeppoles also represent a rich culinary tradition passed down through generations.

One of the most cherished places to get zeppoles year-round is Gino’s Trattoria & Pizzeria in New Hyde Park. This establishment has become a local staple for its zeppoles, which are made fresh daily.

“Zeppoles are appealing because they are a hand-held treat; most people associate them with only being available during street fairs, Italian festivals, things like that,” Brandon Bhalerao, the owner of Gino’s, recently shared. “When people walk in here and see them all year long, they can’t believe it, many people say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you guys have zeppoles.’”

Gino’s zeppoles stand out not only because of their availability but also because of their distinct preparation.

“Zeppoles bring back a lot of memories for people; we offer them fresh every day and usually sell out,” Bhalerao said. “At Gino’s, zeppoles are a staple item, available for anyone who wants to enjoy them, whether they’re visiting for lunch or simply strolling by.”

Beyond the convenience and consistency, Gino’s zeppoles also provide a unique texture and flavor that customers have come to love. The dough is light and airy, a result of the special process that Bhalerao and his team use.

When asked what makes Gino’s zeppoles so special, Bhalerao points out their size and quality.

“Everyone makes zeppoles a little different. Sometimes people just take dough and fry them, like they think it’s the same as making a garlic knot,” he said. “We don’t make them like a regular way; we don’t just throw dough in the fryer; it’s a little bit of a more extensive process during the morning prep but it’s worth it.”

This care in preparation is evident in the final product, which remains soft and fresh longer than many other versions of zeppoles.

The relationship between zeppoles and the local community is also part of the delicious treat’s enduring charm. During special events like the Village of New Hyde Park Street Fair, Gino’s is often known for serving zeppoles, offering visitors a taste of something familiar and comforting.

For many, zeppoles are more than just a treat—they’re a nostalgic connection to childhood memories and family traditions. The rich, satisfying taste of a zeppole is intertwined with the feeling of togetherness and celebration that defines this Italian-American tradition.

Zeppole Day on March 19 is not only a time to savor a delicious sweet but also an opportunity to connect with a centuries-old tradition that brings people together, whether they’re in Italy, New Hyde Park or beyond. Whether filled with custard, ricotta or just a simple dusting of powdered sugar, zeppoles continue to hold a special place in the hearts of those who cherish both their taste and the memories they evoke.