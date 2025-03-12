Locust Valley students take home honors at Model UN conference

Durand Mangwa, Oliver Dostalek, C.J. McKenzie, Wyatt Thorgramson and Thomas Simon (L. to R.) distinguished themselves as delegate leaders at the conference.

Locust Valley High School’s Model U.N. team made a name for itself at the Hofstra University Model United Nations Conference from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The team was among the 12 schools and over 200 students in attendance, debating and negotiating solutions on topics such as healthcare, nuclear proliferation, the economy and supply lines, ethics, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Durand Tchanga Mangwa took home the best delegate award on the topic of Ethics and AI in Journalism. Wyatt Thorgramson and C.J. McKenzie earned outstanding delegate honors, and Oliver Dostalek and Thomas Simon were honorable mentions.

The conference served as another opportunity for the bright Model U.N. team to grow and learn about the issues they will face as they grow into the world.

Submitted by the Locust Valley Central School District