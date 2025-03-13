Blakeman talks public safety, fiscal responsibility, in State of the County address

Bruce Blakeman reiterated his commitment to public safety and fiscal responsibility in his State of the County address on Wednesday, March 13.

“Every day, I wake up with only one thought. And that is your safety, health, and economic security,” Blakeman said. “I am proud to report that the state of the county is strong, and our future has never been brighter.”

Blakeman, who noted Nassau County has been designated as the safest county in America, said he has made Nassau the first county in the country to have a federal cooperation agreement with ICE to remove or incarcerate those who commit criminal acts who are in the country illegally.

He also emphasized his commitment to the county’s fire and police departments.

“My administration has continued to support the brave men and women of our local fire departments,” Blakeman said, touting property tax reductions for volunteer firefighters, provision of $500,000 for local fire districts, and investment in high water vehicles for departments to respond to floods.

He added that his proposed capital plan includes investment in police equipment, technology, body armor, and vehicles, urging the county legislature to pass the plan at their next meeting.

In a video statement responding to Blakeman’s address, Democratic Legislator Seth I. Koslow, who is running against Blakeman for county executive this year, accused Blakeman of withholding over $1 million in funding for fire departments, police departments, and emergency medical services in Democratic districts.

“Requests for essential life-saving equipment — including turnout gear, CPR devices, and crucial communication upgrades — are being denied by Blakeman, not because they’re unnecessary, but because these brave first responders have the audacity to serve in districts represented by Democrats. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. And it’s un-American,” Koslow said.

Koslow’s response stated Blakeman has made it more expensive to live in the county, noting that taxes have increased by 12% in the Town of Hempstead.

“Bruce Blakeman entered office riding a wave of big promises, pledging immediate tax cuts and vowing to fix Nassau’s broken property assessment system. Yet here we are, 1,196 days later, and those promises have been broken,” Koslow, who represents Freeport and Merrick, said. “Ask anyone in Nassau County: Are your taxes higher or lower? The answer is clear — Blakeman broke his promise.”

Blakeman highlighted his longstanding campaign promise not to raise taxes.

“For the past three years, I have not increased taxes one cent,” Blakeman said. “I am proud to announce that, for the fourth year in a row, I will submit a budget with no tax increase.”

Other priorities the executive brought up in his address include his administration’s contributions to historical and cultural institutions and events like museums and free concerts, his support of Nassau University Medical Center’s work to reduce opioid deaths in the county, and his desire to increase state funding for the medical center.

“Nassau University Medical Center is our safety net hospital. Unfortunately, they have not received any funding since 2023. This is an injustice that we must address,” he said. “We need our safety net hospital and we will fight to keep our safety net hospital.”

Blakeman also added that he was hopeful his administration would be able to cement a deal with NYU Langone Health in the next few weeks to create a new campus at Nassau Community College. He said this would create thousands of jobs and benefit the county as a whole.

He also focused on the county’s state application for a casino license, a now years-long process that may result in a casino opening in Uniondale, which has faced opposition from local community groups.

“We believe we have the best application. If it is a fair process and the playing field is level, we will receive that license,” Blakeman said. “That will bring thousands of jobs and economic prosperity to Nassau County.” Blakeman said the state has delayed the application process.

Blakeman also used the address to highlight his support of Israel, an anti-mask law, a recent county ban on transgender women playing against cisgender women on county property and opposition to transgender girls playing high school sports in Nassau County.

Blakeman, who has been County Executive since 2021, previously served on the Hempstead Town Council and Nassau County Legislature. He announced he would be running for re-election for county executive last month.