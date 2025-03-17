House of Skin: Alice Khalkad’s Visionary Approach to Skincare

Located in the heart of Roslyn at 55 Bryant Avenue, House of Skin is more than just a skincare clinic. It’s a sanctuary where individuals of all ages can experience skin correction at the highest level. Alice Khalkad, a skincare specialist known for her precision and intuition, has created a transformative space where advanced treatments are customized for each client, ensuring life-changing results. After years of working in the skincare industry, Khalkad opened a clinic to bring her vision to life.

Khalkad’s journey into the skincare world is deeply personal, shaped by her past and a desire to help others love themselves unconditionally.

“I’ve never felt it more—I am living my life’s purpose,” she says. “My work goes far beyond skincare; it’s about transformation. Every client who walks through my door has a different story, a different concern and a different skin barrier. My job is to listen, assess and treat intuitively—something you can’t replicate.”

For Khalkad, this work isn’t just about providing facials—it’s about solving problems, whether that means treating acne, age management or hyperpigmentation. Her treatments are known for being advanced, medical-based and tailored to each individual’s needs. As a former pharmaceutical sales rep, Khalkad’s background in the medical field laid the foundation for her approach to skincare. After going through a difficult life experience, she was determined to create a space for women and men, to feel confident and empowered by taking control of their skin health.

“I was always dealing with physicians, helping people. After my divorce, I wanted to do something for women, for them to solely love themselves and not have to depend on their partner or anyone else,” Khalkad shares. “I wanted to combine my love for skin, beauty and helping people and that’s why I went into esthetics.”

A standout feature of House of Skin is Khalkad’s signature treatment, the Triple Threat Treatment™ (TTT), a combination of advanced modalities designed to deliver transformative results.

“For a long time, I was known as the Combination Therapy Queen,” Khalkad explains. “I built my career on combining multiple advanced technologies in a single session to get faster, more visible results. But even then—I felt like something was missing. That’s when TTT was born. It wasn’t just another combination therapy—it was a curated, powerful treatment designed to correct skin at the highest level.”

The TTT delivers rapid, effective results while preserving the skin’s barrier.

“The difference? It’s not just about the technology—it’s about my ability to intuitively read the skin and know exactly how far to push it or when to pull back. That’s something you can’t teach—and it’s exactly why my clients see life-changing results,” Khalkad says.

The success of the TTT has been remarkable, with clients who have struggled with acne, severe texture, hyperpigmentation or scarring for years seeing major transformations—sometimes after just one session.

“Clients who struggled with acne, severe texture, hyperpigmentation or scarring for years are now seeing major transformations—sometimes after just one session,” Khalkad says. “I didn’t just create a treatment—I created a solution that people have been waiting for.”

Khalkad’s approach isn’t just about creating results for her clients; it’s about building lasting relationships. She emphasizes the importance of communication, education and personalized care.

“I treat every client like I would want to be treated. I didn’t get the proper facials growing up when I struggled with acne-prone skin, so I approach this differently. I give my clients not just a service, but the knowledge and tools to care for their skin long after they leave.”

Alice Khalkad’s passion for skincare runs deep, influenced by her mother, a dermatologist from Russia. Growing up, Alice witnessed her mother’s dedication to skin health, which inspired her own journey into the skincare industry. Although her mother was unable to pursue her dream in the U.S. due to language barriers and other challenges, Alice often reflects on how her mother’s aspirations shaped her path.

“My mom wanted to be in this field and now I’m living her dream,” Alice says. This connection drives her to treat her clients with the same care and expertise her mother instilled in her.

One of Khalkad’s biggest concerns in the skincare industry is the rise of trends on social media, particularly those on platforms like TikTok, where people are often using harmful DIY remedies or “natural” ingredients with no understanding of how they impact the skin.

“People are following TikTok trends and they’re hurting themselves by doing DIY skincare and using ‘natural’ ingredients, thinking they’re taking the healthier route, but they’re honestly hurting themselves in the process,” Khalkad says. “Just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s good for your skin. I love beef tallow in the kitchen, but that’s not something I want to put on my skin. It’s going to clog pores and contribute to acne.”

Khalkad also advises against using harsh chemicals or acids that can damage the skin’s barrier, a trend she often sees among clients who are trying to solve skin issues quickly.

“People think using harsh acids is going to solve their problems, but it’s actually creating havoc for their skin. That’s why you need to be under the guidance of an esthetician. Skin is your largest organ and it’s often neglected. People don’t even do the bare minimum, like washing their face properly,” she explains.

In addition to educating her clients on avoiding harmful trends, Khalkad is also a firm believer in the importance of professional care.

“You should see an esthetician at least once a month. I offer a membership program where clients have access to me at all times,” Khalkad says. “I treat every client with the same personal attention I would want for myself. I don’t have bots or AI—it’s all me, always. I’ve built my reputation on trust and integrity.”

When clients first come in, Khalkad ensures they receive a thorough consultation. She takes the time to assess their skin and design a personalized treatment plan.

“I usually do a consult first because some clients come in with damaged skin barriers and I need to make sure I treat them properly before performing any advanced treatments,” Khalkad explains. “We’ll work on healing the skin before starting a full regimen of treatments.”

In the coming months, as the weather warms up, Khalkad also advises clients to be diligent about their skincare routines, especially with the increasing exposure to the sun.

“SPF is a must and it’s important to educate clients on how to properly protect their skin,” she says. “I give my clients knowledge on how to care for their skin, whether it’s finding the right SPF or dealing with acne. I want them to feel confident in their skin at all times.”

Khalkad’s commitment to her clients and her craft has made her a standout in the skincare community.

“House of Skin has become a place where people don’t just get facials—they get correction, transformation and results,” she says. “I don’t follow trends—I follow the skin. Every treatment is designed based on what the skin needs at that moment and that’s why my results are unmatched.”

As she continues to build her business and reputation in the skincare industry, Alice Khalkad remains steadfast in her mission: to provide real, lasting skin transformations for her clients, guided by her unique approach and expertise.

To schedule a consultation with House of Skin in Roslyn, reach her via Instagram (@alice_khalkad) or call 347-257-0199.