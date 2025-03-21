Carle Place High School’s Mock Trial Club celebrates successful season

Carle Place High School’s Mock Trial Club finished their tournament season with a strong performance in the prestigious annual competition hosted by the Nassau County Bar Association.

In the initial preliminary round, the team presented a compelling case on behalf of the plaintiff and triumphed over Paul D. Schreiber High School. This victory was made possible by the meticulous preparation and exceptional skill of the student attorneys: Hudson Hsieh, Lorelei Gorman and Arianna Liveris. The team’s witnesses— Megan Rice, Abigail Agostinho and Bernadette Green —also played an integral role, having studied their affidavits in detail and fielding inquiries from the opposing side.

In the second round, the team continued to demonstrate their aptitude by defeating Syosset High School. Attorneys Evangeline Reinoso, Isabella Cezario and Arya Chowdhury, along with witnesses Jake Santos, Emma Agostinho, and Hudson Hsieh, engaged in teamwork, professionalism and strategic thinking.

Though the team was eliminated in the intermediate round, the students received numerous commendations from the judge for their legal knowledge, professionalism and preparation.