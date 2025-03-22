The Doo Wop Project Brings Classic Sound to The Madison Theatre on April 5

Doo Wop music, with its smooth harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and nostalgic vibe, continues to captivate audiences decades after its golden era.

With roots in the African American vocal traditions of the 1940s and ’50s, the genre became synonymous with street-corner performances and community gatherings, giving birth to iconic groups like The Five Satins, The Flamingos and The Platters.

But while the genre may have had its heyday in the past, its appeal remains timeless, as evidenced by groups like The Doo Wop Project, a supergroup that brings the magic of Doo Wop music to contemporary audiences.

Sonny Paladino, a founding member of The Doo Wop Project and a key figure in the Broadway musical scene, recently shared his thoughts on the enduring power of Doo Wop music ahead of their April 5 show at The Madison Theatre in Rockville Centre.

“Doo Wop is such a part of the American musical sound that it never really went away,” Paladino says. “We grew up listening to vocal groups like Boyz II Men and they’re paying homage to this music. Bruno Mars and Meghan Trainor too—this sound is just so special.”

Paladino, who is also a respected music supervisor and arranger for Broadway productions, explains that the group’s approach to Doo Wop is both respectful and innovative.

“We honor the style of music that started on the street corners in New York City and other American cities. It’s that tight harmony singing and we mix it with modern songs to create something unique,” he says. “We call it Doo Wopifying contemporary hits. You’ll hear us take a song from Amy Winehouse, Maroon 5, Garth Brooks or Adele and add our twist to it.”

Since its inception 14 years ago, The Doo Wop Project has grown from a small side project into a worldwide phenomenon, playing sold-out shows across the globe. The group, which features Paladino, Dominic Nolfi, Charl Brown, John Michael Dias, Russell Fischer and Dwayne Cooper, stars from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” “Motown: The Musical” and “Hairspray,” will be bringing their high-energy performance to Long Island at the Madison Theatre in Rockville Centre.

This performance is part of their ongoing U.S. tour, which has included stops in cities across the country and even international gigs in China.

For Paladino, returning to Long Island is a homecoming of sorts.

“Long Island is our best audience,” he admits. “I grew up in Ronkonkoma and there’s something special about performing in front of a hometown crowd. But don’t tell anyone else that—it’s always great wherever we play.”

One of the standout aspects of The Doo Wop Project’s live shows is their ability to blend the classic sounds of Doo Wop with the music of today, offering a fresh experience for longtime fans while introducing the genre to younger generations.

The group’s repertoire spans classic hits like “16 Candles” by Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge to modern songs that get a Doo Wop makeover. The result is a dynamic show that appeals to all ages.

“We take songs that people already know and love and give them a new life through Doo Wop,” Paladino explains. “It’s amazing to watch younger audiences, who may have never heard Doo Wop before, get hooked on it. This music is universal—it crosses generations, cultures and boundaries.”

Doo Wop’s influence has been pervasive, not only in contemporary pop music but also in Broadway shows. Paladino himself has worked as a music supervisor for multiple Broadway productions, including “Jersey Boys,” which tells the story of The Four Seasons, one of the most successful Doo Wop groups of all time.

“Growing up with this music, I didn’t even realize how much it influenced everything that came after it,” Paladino reflects. “Doo Wop wasn’t just confined to its era; it paved the way for so much of the music that came later. It’s a foundation that many artists still draw from.”

The Doo Wop Project also pays tribute to the legends who helped shape the genre. Paladino’s own family ties to Doo Wop music run deep, with his uncle being a member of the renowned group Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge.

“I grew up listening to Johnny’s voice and it’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life,” Paladino says. “So when we perform ‘16 Candles,’ it’s like honoring his legacy.”

For fans of the genre, The Doo Wop Project offers a chance to relive the music of the past while celebrating its continued relevance in today’s musical landscape. Whether you’re a long-time Doo Wop fan or someone discovering the genre for the first time, the group’s ability to make the old new again is what sets them apart.

Paladino is passionate about keeping the Doo Wop tradition alive.

“We love giving this music to the fans who crave it, but we also love exposing it to a whole new generation,” he says. “That’s the beauty of it. We’re keeping this music alive, but we’re also evolving it.”

Visit www.thedoowopproject.com for more information about The Doo Wop Project. Visit www.madisontheatreny.org to purchase tickets for their upcoming April 5 show at The Madison Theatre.