John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School and William A. Shine-Great Neck South High School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2025.

The top students for North High School are valedictorian Isaac Xu and salutatorian Johnathan Ahdout. The top students for South High School are valedictorian Ruiqi Liu and salutatorian Laura Zhang.

District administrators and the students’ guidance counselors were on hand as North High principal Dan Holtzman and South High interim principal Adam

Hopkins informed their respective valedictorian and salutatorian of their top rankings.

After congratulating the students, principals shared the news through school-wide announcements. Details about these students’ impressive academics and extra-curricular activities will be shared with the community as part of the district’s graduation news in June.

Submitted by Great Neck Public Schools.