Inaugural Huntington Film & TV Festival premieres in April

The Town of Huntington is partnering with local artists and filmmakers to host the first annual Made in Huntington Film & TV Festival.

The Cinema Arts Centre will soon host the inaugural Made in Huntington Film & TV Festival from April 3 to 6, showcasing new and creative work from emerging filmmakers.

Produced by the Town of Huntington’s Office of Film & Television, the festival aims to spotlight the area as a rising hub for TV and Film Production. Joe Schramm, the director of the Office of Film and Television, said the idea for a film festival came about during a conversation he was having about how to attract more filmmakers to the town.

“Let’s think of another way to invite Hollywood to Huntington,” he said.

Over the last few months, filmmakers were invited to submit their works that celebrate Huntington. While the festival is open to films of all kinds, the organizers particularly looked for works that include a connection or reference to the town.

During the festival, 36 selected works — including a variety of feature-length and short films — will be screened, alongside a team of jurors who will judge the entries.

The festival comes on the heels of the launch of the Town of Huntington’s Office of Film and Television in May 2023, which was created with the goal of marketing the town as a hub for TV and film production. Schramm, the agency’s director, explained that welcoming production helps with the local economy. Businesses benefit from being able to rent out their spaces, catering services see more demand, and crew members spend their money locally during their stay.

The Huntington Film & TV Festival will kick off on Thursday, April 3, with a fireside chat featuring some of the filmmakers whose works were accepted. Following the chat, a selection of documentaries and a feature-length film will be screened into the evening.

On Friday, April 4, the selected film screenings will be lighthearted and include genres like humor and romance, while Saturday’s selections are “for those who love drama.” Saturday will also feature panel discussions, educational sessions, and networking opportunities.

On Sunday, the festival will wrap up with eight comedic shorts and a moderated panel. The award ceremony will be held that evening, where the jurors will hand out nine awards.

Tickets to the individual showings are available to purchase by the public for $20. More information can be found at madeinhuntington.com.