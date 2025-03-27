County Executive Bruce Blakeman column: Democrats put Nassau County at risk by not passing capital plan

Nassau County has enjoyed a lot of success during my time as County Executive. Our residents have received a no-tax-increase budget for three years straight, and I plan to deliver them a fourth; my administration cut $150 million in taxes planned by the previous administration;

I hired over 300 new police and correctional officers to protect our streets; and Nassau County was named the most desirable place to live in all of New York by Niche Magazine.

However, our county now faces a crisis that threatens to stop our growth and impede our progress.

I am deeply disappointed and frustrated that the 2025 capital plan was not passed in the Nassau County Legislature. This plan, which is vital for the continued development and safety of all of Nassau County, has been blocked by Democratic legislators who have refused to give their

bipartisan support.

It is disturbing to witness such a politically motivated decision when it directly jeopardizes the welfare of our residents.

The implications of not passing the Capital Plan extend far beyond politics. I am very concerned about delaying funding for important public safety initiatives. I am proud to say that Nassau County holds the title of the safest county in America, but we risk throwing that away and

undermining the systems designed to protect our families and neighborhoods without the funding and resources guaranteed by the capital plan.

Under the negotiated proposal blocked by Democratic legislators, the capital plan would provide tens of millions of dollars in funding to secure essential tools for police officers who put their lives on the line to protect us. Those investments include:

$1.14 million for bulletproof vests

$1.1 million for Tasers

$105,000 for upgraded firearms

$1.5 million for body cameras

Support for our county’s firefighters and emergency responders is also being jeopardized while the capital plan stalls in the Legislature. For 2025 alone, we have millions of dollars budgeted for key items that include:

$3 million for new ambulances

$550,000 for new firefighting equipment and high-axle vehicles to save residents

during floods

during floods $500,000 to upgrade our fire department communications system

$600,000 for a new hazardous material vehicle.

We also negotiated a six-figure investment in the Fire Service Academy Master Plan so that our volunteer firefighters get the best training available. Setting back that training by not passing the capital plan would be an egregious mistake by our Democratic legislators.

On top of spending on public safety, the Capital Plan also includes important initiatives aimed at improving Nassau County’s infrastructure, including improvements that will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

For example, the Village of Seacliff was scheduled to receive over $1.2 million in traffic and pedestrian safety improvements that are now being blocked.

Over $712,000 in similar improvements was slated for the city of Glen Cove. Blocked.

We planned to spend $500,000 on pollution control efforts at Crescent Beach. Blocked.

You can see just how quickly the money adds up.

Failing to secure this funding will hurt communities across Nassau County if we don’t act now. We can not afford indecision or crass political posturing when our taxpayers are relying on us. I am calling on our Democratic legislators to put aside politics and prioritize the well-being of

Nassau County residents by passing the Capital Plan. It is time to focus on what truly matters – the safety and quality of life for our citizens.

I also urge Nassau County residents to make their voices heard. Contact your legislators, express your concerns, and advocate for the passage of the Capital Plan. Below, you will find the contact information for the Democratic legislators who blocked the Capital Plan and put you at risk.