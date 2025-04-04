LIMEHOF launches all-star summer band camp for high school musicians

The program will be coached by LIMEHOF Long Island Sound award winner Jack Licitra and his staff, all of whom have extensive experience managing youth programs.

This summer, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will host its first-ever All-Star Summer Band Camp, offering high school students a unique opportunity to learn, perform and explore the region’s rich musical heritage.

The week-long camp, which runs from July 28 through Aug. 1, is designed for vocalists and musicians in grades 9-12 and will culminate in a final performance on Aug. 3.

The camp will be held at LIMEHOF’s museum in Stony Brook and will provide students with the chance to rehearse and perform songs from legendary Long Island inductees like Billy Joel, Blue Öyster Cult, Mariah Carey and Twisted Sister.

The immersive program combines musical education with an appreciation for the local artists who shaped the region’s music scene.

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity as part of LIMEHOF’s mission to foster education and celebrate Long Island’s musical legacy,” said Tom Needham, vice chairman of LIMEHOF and manager of the organization’s educational programs. “This program provides students with a rare chance to perform in the same space where iconic artists have performed, learning their music in the museum that honors them. It’s an unforgettable, hands-on experience.”

The camp will be coached by Jack Licitra, a LIMEHOF Long Island Sound Award recipient and founder of South Bay Arts. Licitra, who has been coaching youth bands since 2008, is known for his ability to nurture young talent and prepare them for live performances. His approach emphasizes teamwork and skill-building, ensuring students gain both confidence and experience.

The camp will run for two and a half hours each day, five days a week, with students rehearsing and refining their skills in a collaborative environment.

On the sixth day, participants will perform a live concert in the museum, which will be open to the public. This immersive experience will allow students to develop their musical abilities and gain real-world performance experience.

“The camp is a perfect opportunity for high school musicians who are serious about their craft,” Needham explained. “We are looking for students who already have some experience with their instrument or vocals, whether they’ve been part of a band or have attended other music programs. At the same time, we welcome beginners who have the passion and enthusiasm to learn alongside more experienced musicians. It’s about giving all participants the tools and platform to grow.”

Ideal candidates for the program include high school vocalists, guitarists, bass players, drummers and keyboardists who are eager to develop their musical skills in a collaborative setting. The camp’s diverse approach ensures that students of varying experience levels will have a chance to thrive.

“There’s something for everyone,” Needham said. “Whether you’re just starting out or already an experienced musician, this camp will provide you with the opportunity to stand out, improve your musical abilities and make lasting connections with other young musicians.”

Applications for the All-Star Band Camp are open until June 1, with a participation fee of $350. Students from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) counties are encouraged to apply. To apply, students must email their name, age, instrument and contact information to Needham at info@limusichalloffame.org or call 631-689-5888.

As LIMEHOF continues to celebrate and preserve the island’s musical heritage, this summer camp offers an exciting new way for students to engage with the region’s vibrant music scene. For young musicians seeking to connect with their peers, improve their craft and learn about the artists who shaped their musical world, the All-Star Band Camp promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.