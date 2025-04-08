Glen Cove baseball field named in honor of late coach, Jon Dolecki

Glen Cove High School has renamed its baseball field in honor of former varsity baseball coach John “Jon” Dolecki following his death.

On Saturday, April 5, the community gathered to celebrate Dolecki’s 34-year coaching career, which included over 500 career wins, three county championship titles and the high school’s only state championship title.

“If you truly knew coach Jon Dolecki, then you would know exactly how much pride he and passion he took in manicuring his field to make sure it was the best looking field in Nassau County,” said Peter Falen, a physical education teacher who coached basketball alongside Dolecki in the baseball and basketball programs for 26 years.

Dolecki worked at the high school for 36 years as an industrial arts teacher, including teaching wood shop and architecture classes, until his retirement in 2007. He died on Feb. 18 at 77.

“He left an incredible legacy here in Glen Cove, not just as a coach or a mentor, but as someone who truly impacted the lives of those around him,” athletic director Kim Riso previously told Schneps Media Long Island.

Falen said the district had planned to rename the field after him before his death, a recognition that Dolecki had not been aware of.

“This ceremony was planned before the untimely passing of coach Dolecki, and sadly, he didn’t know that this day was going to happen,” he said.

Dolecki’s family attended the event in his honor.

“It means a lot to me, and it would’ve meant a lot to him,” said Irene Dolecki, Jon’s wife.

Falen said Dolecki had an impressive career, which included a total of 532 wins and six county championship appearances, three of which were victories. However, Falen said there’s one win that stands out in particular.

“The team of 1986 captured the heart of this city, and coach Dolecki led Glen Cove to the only state championship the school has ever had,” Falen said.

“To have a leader, such as Jon, at the forefront is something amazing that only us coaches would dream of,” Falen said.

However, Dolecki’s colleagues and former athletes said they learned more than baseball from him.

“I learned many things, not just about the game. I learned about organization; I learned about planning; and I learned about how to be a man,” said Kevin Nolan, who coached with Dolecki for 24 years and accumulated over 300 victories with him.

“It wasn’t just about baseball; it was about life. I learned so much,” said Adelki Paulino, who had played for Dolecki since he was 10 and coached with him in his last few years at the high school.

“To many, he was just the baseball and basketball coach, but there was so much more to this man,” Falen said. He said Dolecki was a loving husband and father and was an “amazing family man.”

Irene said Dolecki was involved in the community and took pride in the city.

“He loved Glen Cove. He loved the school, and he loved the town. He just thought it was the greatest place to live,” said Irene Dolecki, his wife of 52 years. She said the two of them raised their three children in the city and volunteered in the community.

Dolecki is survived by his children, Justin, Jamie and Katherine, and his grandson Ryan.

In honor of the field’s renaming, Ryan threw the first pitch to Jamie before Glen Cove’s game began against the Oyster Bay Baymen.