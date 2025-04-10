FBI, county police investigate human remains at Underhill Preserve in Jericho

The FBI is investigating the Underhill Preserve in Jericho for MS-13 gang-related activity

The FBI and Homeland Security agents have found human remains in the Underhill Preserve in Jericho, located near Cedar Swamp Road and Jericho Turnpike, according to published reports.

Nassau County police officials were reportedly seen on site as well. A police spokesperson said the county police were participating in the investigation, but it was being headed by the FBI.

Efforts to reach the FBI were unavailing.

The investigation into the 81-acre preserve, located across the street from Jericho High School, began on Wednesday, April 9, according to published reports.

A district spokesperson said the high school and the middle school, which are located on the same grounds, have continued operations as normal.

Reports say the investigation is linked to the MS-13 gang and that there were skeletal remains found on the site.

The MS-13 gang is an international organization that has been named a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, as per an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“MS-13 actively recruits, organizes, and spreads violence in several countries, primarily in Central America and North America, including El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and the United States,” the Department of State said in a Feb. 20 press release.