The Great Neck South High ensemble Michael Sun (L.), Olivia Gu (Center) and Kyle Lam (R.) were selected to perform in the Young Musicians Concert at the Lincoln Center.

Three high school chamber music ensembles from the Great Neck Public Schools have been invited to perform at Alice Tully Hall for the 41st annual Young Musicians Concert, hosted by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The concert will take place on May 8.

North High students Julianna Miano (soprano), Nina Bikhman (soprano) and Taj Malhotra (piano) will perform Two Duets, Op. 10, No. 2, Tarantelle for Two Sopranos and Piano by Gabriel Fauré.

South High students Hugh Choi (flute), Sarah Sun (alto saxophone) and Selena Lu (piano) will perform Trio No. 1 for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano by Russell Peterson.

This is the third consecutive year that Hugh, Sara and Selena have been selected to perform in this prestigious concert at Lincoln Center.

South High students Michael Sun (Bb clarinet), Olivia Gu (Bb clarinet) and Kyle Lam (piano) will perform Concert Piece No. 2 in D minor, Op. 114 for Two Clarinets and Piano by Felix Mendelssohn.

In addition to performing at Lincoln Center, these ensembles will also receive a one-hour, in-person coaching session with a distinguished artist from the Chamber Music Society prior to the Young Musicians Concert.

The Young Musicians Concert at Alice Tully Hall features winning ensembles from semifinal regional competitions conducted in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island.

Four chamber music ensembles from the Great Neck Public Schools competed in the 2025 Long Island Regional High School Young Musicians Concert, which was hosted at South High School on March 6.

The Chamber Music Society Young Musicians Program was created in 1998 and Great Neck high schools have participated nearly every year since its inception.

The North High chamber music program is coordinated by Pamela Levy, fine and performing arts department chair/vocal teacher, and Esther Noh, instrumental teacher. The South High chamber music program is coordinated by Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/instrumental teacher, and Janine Robinson, vocal teacher.