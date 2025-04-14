North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center to host annual luncheon April 24

The North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center will host its annual Spring Luncheon at the Glen Head Country Club on April 24.

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center in Roslyn Heights, the non-profit organization that provides children’s mental health services, is hosting its annual Spring Luncheon at the Glen Head Country Club on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Katie Fogarty, a podcaster, pro-age

advocate and host of the top-ranked podcast “A Certain Age,” a show that spotlights women reinventing midlife. She also hosts the literary podcast “The Midlife Book Club.”

The day will begin with games of mahjong, canasta, and bridge, along with shopping at a variety of Long Island’s trendiest and most charitable boutiques, including Ali Weiss Jewelry, A2Z Loungewear, Designs that Donate, 2 Friends Clothing, and more.

Due to popular demand, the Guidance Center’s signature jewelry line featuring the calendula flower, widely known for its healing properties, will return. This symbol will appear on an elegant assortment of necklaces and earrings, representing the nonprofit’s mission of providing hope and healing.

With everything from jewelry and apparel to accessories and home goods, there is something for everyone at the Spring Luncheon. There will also be plenty of opportunities to participate in raffles for luxury prizes, including a $500 gift certificate to Americana Manhasset.

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center is dedicated to restoring and strengthening the emotional well-being of children (from birth to age 24) and their families. Their trained staff of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, vocational rehabilitation counselors, and other mental health professionals lead the way in diagnosis, treatment, prevention, training, parent education, research and advocacy.

The Guidance Center helps children and families address issues such as depression and anxiety, developmental delays, bullying, teen pregnancy, sexual abuse, teen drug and alcohol abuse, and family crises stemming from illness, death, trauma, and divorce.

Registration is now open for the annual luncheon, and sponsorships are available by visiting the Guidance Center’s website, northshorechildguidance.org/luncheon2025, or calling 516-626-1971, ext. 378.