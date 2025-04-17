Parking lots closing in Hicksville as revitalization plan continues

Hicksville residents will have to find alternative parking along the north side of the Long Island Rail Road station as the town is expecting to begin construction on two commuter parking lots in May.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced on Tuesday, April 15, that parking lots H-5 and H-6 between Newbridge Road and Broadway will close on Saturday, May 3. The town confirmed that construction is expected to last about nine months.

The town has designated alternative parking at the Town of Oyster Bay Parking Garage at 100 Duffy Ave. and at exterior lots to accommodate the closure of the two lots.

“With millions of dollars from the public and private sectors being invested into Hicksville, we’re enhancing and transforming the business district into a vibrant downtown,” Saladino said. “In the meantime, we advise commuters who utilize the Hicksville train station to take note of these parking lot closures and plan ahead.”

The Hicksville Revitalization Initiative received $6.2 million from the town in December 2024, in addition to the $10 million it received from the state in 2017, to continue transforming Hicksville’s downtown area.

The first privately funded part of Hicksville’s downtown revitalization was unveiled in 2020 at 35 Broadway. A vacant office building had been transformed into 18 new housing opportunities and a commercial space.

In November 2024, Alpine Development broke ground for a $111 million privately funded project at 99 Newbridge Road. The town said that several projects will break ground this spring and will continue to do so through 2026.

The revitalization initiative has focused on a wide range of upgrades to Hicksville’s downtown, including walking pathways, landscaping, seating areas, green spaces, new pavements and lighting by the train station and the beautification of Broadway.

Saladino said the town is happy with the progress of the revitalization initiative.

Four additional housing projects from the private sector that have yet to break ground are expected to add over 160 housing units with further retail space as well, according to the town.

“We’re thrilled that there are shovels in the ground, additional projects are imminent and the renaissance of Hicksville is getting underway thanks to public and private investments in the community,” he said.