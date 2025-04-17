Levittown student raises over $28,000 for cancer

Division Avenue High School junior Sarah Loiacono raised more than $28,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and was nominated for a Student Visionaries of the Year Award

The Division Avenue High School Key Club in the Levittown School District has raised over $28,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Sarah Loiacono, a high school junior, was nominated for the Student Visionaries of the Year award for her fundraising efforts. The Student Visionaries of the Year is a philanthropic leadership development program in which participants have seven weeks to raise as much money as possible for the society’s mission.

A ceremony was held on March 27 to honor candidates who raised money.

Loiacono had joined the Key Club during her freshman year and she was placed as the head of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Committee. She became a secretary last year and is now the club’s vice president.

As the head of the committee, Loiacono is responsible for figuring out ways to raise money for the society. Her great aunt Sue died from lymphoma, and Loaicono’s fundraiser team was named Suzie’s Angels in honor of her great aunt.

Loiacono sent out over 100 emails and 50 letters and held goal-planning meetings with her team. She led efforts to reach out to community members, presenting to the Levittown Kiwanis and Chamber of Commerce and to Levittown Schools Superintendent Todd Winch. Loiacono also said Pat’s Pizza in Levittown was a big supporter of the cause.

“I really enjoyed it because it’s close to my heart and also I got to spread awareness about the cause,” Loiacono said.

Over the seven weeks, Loiacono and her team raised $28,936 for patient education and support.

Loiacono said she has not decided on her career path yet, but would like to work for a nonprofit organization. She also said she would be interested in interning for the LLS next year.