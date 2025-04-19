Get twisted: April 26 is National Pretzel Day

Whether it’s at a ballpark, a backyard barbecue or a wedding, the soft-baked pretzel has become an American classic with deep roots and salty charm. On Saturday, April 26, pretzel fans across the country have reason to celebrate: it’s National Pretzel Day.

The soft pretzel’s origins date back centuries to Europe, with stories tracing its twisted shape to 7th-century monks in Italy who supposedly used the doughy loops to reward children for reciting prayers.

Over time, pretzels made their way to Germany, where they became deeply entrenched in culture and cuisine. It was German immigrants, known as the Pennsylvania Dutch, who introduced the pretzel to American soil in the 18th century.

Since then, pretzels have evolved into an iconic snack food, particularly in Philadelphia, where the soft-baked style reigns supreme. In 1983, U.S. Congressman Robert S. Walker of Pennsylvania took his love for pretzels a step further by declaring April 26 as National Pretzel Day, recognizing the treat’s enduring popularity and cultural significance.

Years later, entrepreneur Dan DiZio, alongside his college friend Len Lehman, brought Walker’s passion for pretzels to the next level.

In 1998, they founded the first Philly Pretzel Factory in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia. What started as a single location has grown into the nation’s largest Philly-style pretzel brand, with more than 160 shops across the United States.

One location is in New Hyde Park, where pretzel-making aficionado Lucas A. keeps the ovens hot and the local spirit alive.

“People love pretzels for a bunch of reasons,” Lucas said. “I think, you know, the fact that you come in here and you see that the pretzels are coming right out of the oven—that’s a big draw. This store has been a great draw for the community since 2021.”

That sense of community is more than just a marketing pitch. At the New Hyde Park shop on Hillside Avenue, Philly Pretzel Factory serves not only walk-in customers but also dozens of local and regional corporate accounts. The store caters to private events ranging from birthday parties to graduations and even weddings—yes, pretzel carts at weddings are a thing.

“Yes, we actually do a lot of weddings,” Lucas said, pointing to a mobile pretzel cart stored near the front of the shop. “We bring a pretzel cart to the wedding or any event, really—it’s always a big hit, always a lot of fun.”

While pretzels may not have the glitz of trendy dessert spots or the complexity of artisanal snacks, their nostalgic appeal and versatility have made them a constant crowd-pleaser. Whether it’s Super Bowl Sunday or New Year’s Eve, Philly Pretzel Factory sees a spike in business whenever people gather, especially when food is involved.

“Pretzels are always on the menu for big food events, anywhere people are having backyard parties, barbecues and that sort of thing,” Lucas said. “Prezels are classic.”

Indeed, few foods offer the same portability and wide appeal. Soft-baked pretzels are hearty enough to satisfy hunger, yet light enough for a midday treat. They can be served plain, salted or paired with everything from mustard and cheese sauce to sweet glazes.

On April 26, pretzel lovers can enjoy a free taste of tradition. Philly Pretzel Factory offers one complimentary soft pretzel per guest at all participating locations. This gesture reflects the company’s mission to make pretzels more than just a snack.

“This store is a great spot; we see a lot of kids riding up on their bikes after school, people hanging out in the parking lot nearby, chatting with their friends while enjoying a hot pretzel,” Lucas said. “Pretzels are a social thing, as popular here as grabbing an ice cream with the kids after a game or the school play; it’s a great snack and that’s what makes it so special.”

As National Pretzel Day approaches, one thing is certain: the twisted snack that began as a symbol of spiritual reward has become a beloved part of America’s culinary and social fabric—one warm, golden-brown bite at a time.