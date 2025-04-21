Friends, Oyster Bay and Syosset students medal at invitational regatta

Eric Zeltser, Neev Bhutani, Shivam Tomar, Molly Haigh, Alvin Deng, Evy Yeh (L. to R.) at the Oyster Bay Community Rowing Invitational Regatta on Saturday, April 19.

The Oyster Bay Community Rowing invitational on Saturday, April 19, saw medalists from Friends Academy, Syosset High School and Oyster Bay High School. The community rowing organization, a nonprofit based in Oyster Bay, aims to educate students and enhance the sport, according to its website.

Medal winners of invitational regatta include Alvin Deng from Friends Academy, Neev Bhutani from Syosset High School, Shivam Tomar from Syosset High School, Evy Yeh from Syosset High School, Eric Zeltser from Syosset High School, Ben Ellis from Syosset High School and Molly Haigh from Oyster Bay High School.