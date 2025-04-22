Massapequa cyclists enjoy stunts, practice safety

East Lake Elementary School students were entertained by professionals from the Free Style Connection’s BMX Stunt Tour while also learning about safety

The East Lake Elementary School and the PTA partnered to offer students the opportunity to learn about bike safety.

The school set up safety stations on April 1, and students brought their bikes to school to have their brakes and helmets checked and their tires pumped. The people running the event reviewed hand signals for bicyclists and took an assessment to check their bike safety knowledge.

PTA president Ashley Iannotta said the safety stations were set up by Trek Bicycle, a Massapequa business. The PTA also sponsored the FreeStyle Connection’s BMX Stunt Tour. During a pair of assemblies on the blacktop, the professional riders showed students a variety of tricks and jumps while talking about topics such as accomplishing goals, healthy eating choices, and good character.

The school said the purpose of the assembly and safety stations was to remind students that bicycles are a great way to get around, but they must be enjoyed safely.