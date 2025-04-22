Syosset, Jericho districts announce Board of Ed candidates

The 2024-2025 Jericho Board of Education. President Dr. Christopher Foresto (Far L.) is not running for re-election

As the 2024-2025 school year winds down, districts across the county prepare for budget and board votes.

In addition to voting on the 2025-2026 school year’s budget, voters will go to the polls on May 20 to decide who will represent their community on the Board of Education. The deadline for candidates to announce their run was Monday, April 21.

Jericho:

The Jericho Board of Education has one open seat this election season. The seat, belonging to Board President Dr. Christopher Foresto, will be an uncontested race.

Jennifer Camhi will run for the open seat this May, and Foresto will not seek re-election in May. The three-year term will last until 2028.

Foresto, who joined the board in 2022, was elected president in 2024. Foresto is a radiologist who specializes in musculoskeletal imaging, according to the NYU Langone website. He also serves as the second assistant chief at the Jericho Volunteer Fire Department.

Camhi, a physical therapist, ran for election last year against incumbents Samuel Perlman and Jennifer Vartanov. According to her campaign Instagram, @Jenncamhiforboe, she has served on the Parent Teacher Association in numerous capacities, including as president, and is a West Birchwood Civic Association board member.

She is also an educator and professional lecturer, and her educational experience brings a “unique and fresh perspective,” Camhi said in a post during the last election cycle.

Last year, the Jericho Teachers Association took to Facebook to announce their support for Camhi and Shewar Khan, who ran alongside her.

“The Jericho Teachers Association is proud to support the candidacy of Jennifer Camhi and Shewar Khan for the Jericho Board of Education. These two candidates best represent what the JTA believes are important qualities in Board of Education trustees for the students and staff of our schools,” the Facebook post said.

“I am privileged to have had the support of the community and the amazing building members that support our children,” Camhi said in an Instagram post last May.

Syosset:

The Syosset Board of Education has three open seats this election cycle, which belong to incumbents Lynn Abramson, Thomas A. Rotolo and Jack Ostrick. Each trustee term lasts CUT OFF

All three incumbents are running for re-election, and non-incumbents David Ginsburg and Inna Choi are also running.

Abramson, a longtime Syosset resident, initially ran for the board in 2022 on the platform of fiscal responsibility, curriculum growth, athletics and facility improvements, transparency and community. Abramson has served on many boards and committees, including the Midway Jewish Center, and has volunteered with the Syosset Parent Teachers Association.

“I am running because I want to see Syosset continue its path of growth and success,” she said in a 2022 campaign statement.

Rotolo initially ran for the board in 2019 on the platform of fiscal order, accountability and educational excellence. A longtime resident, Rotolo brings experience in the financial sector as a CPA and CFO, his campaign’s Facebook said.

“I’m excited to contribute to moving Syosset School District forward,” he said in a post after his first election.

Osterik, elected in 2022, also aimed to “ease the tax burden” and promote social-emotional support in the district, according to his campaign Facebook page.

Choi is currently a member and general chair of the Walt Whitman PTA’s fifth-grade committee, according to the PTA website.

Neither Choi nor Ginsberg had a public campaign profile at the time of publication.

Locust Valley:

The Locust Valley Board of Education has two open seats, belonging to Margaret Marchand and Krystina Tomlinson. Each trustee term lasts three years.

Tomlinson, appointed to the board in January due to a vacancy, is running for re-election. Newcomer Lindsay Fox is running for the first time.

At Tomlinson’s appointment in January, Board President Lauren Themis said Tomlinson has been a member of various school committees and is “well-versed” with the board’s work.

“She has continued over the years, through elementary and middle school, to show her commitment, not only on parent council but on many district-like committees,” Themis said.

Neither Tomlinson nor Fox had a public campaign profile at the time of publication.