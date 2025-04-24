Jericho Middle School MathCounts team place No. 1 in state competition

The Jericho Middle School MathCounts team placed first at a statewide competition in Saratoga Springs.

Eighth-grade students Hanru Zhang and Ryan Zhang will represent Jericho Middle School in the national-level competition in May in Washington, D.C.

“This is an exceptional accomplishment as only four students from the entire state progress to the national level,” said Jericho’s curriculum associate for mathematics, Helene Kriegstein.

“As a coach, I am incredibly proud of the team’s outstanding achievements in securing first place at the NYS MathCounts competition for three consecutive years,” said Jericho Middle School teacher Marissa Mauro. “This victory represents much more than a title; it reflects the experience and life skills students have gained along the way. Their dedication to excellence, passion for math, and the lessons learned in teamwork and resilience are all valuable attributes that will empower these students in their future endeavors.”

Information submitted by the Jericho Union Free School District