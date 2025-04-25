Plainview-Old Bethpage adopts $197.4 million budget

The Plainview-Old Bethpag Board of Education adopted a $197.4 million budget with a 2.75% tax levy increase at its meeting on Wednesday, April 23.

The proposed budget is $7,342,235, or 3.86%, more than the district’s $190,062,092 budget for the 2024-25 school year.

The district’s 2025-26 budget is under the allowable 3.62% tax increase set by the state. The 2.75% tax levy raise sets the tax levy at $147,171,558 for the upcoming school year.

“While the budget cannot contain everything that everyone wants, I felt confident that this is a budget that is fair and respectful of our taxpayers,” board President Debbie Bernstein said.

The district said in a PowerPoint presentation that it has saved community members over $60 million since 2012 by keeping the tax levy below the state-imposed tax cap.

“We are responsive to the community and our economic times,” Trustee Tara Rock said. “We are able to do this and not compromise any of the programs. We are able to offer still every extracurricular club, sport, community organization and other activities for our students.”

The district said it expects to receive $41,979,247 in state aid but the amount will remain uncertain until the state Legislature approves its budget.

The district has 5,627 students for the 2024-25 school year. According to a calculation by Schneps Media Long Island, based on the proposed budget divided by total students, the district will spend $35,081.63 per pupil. This calculation does not reflect how the state calculates its aid package for the school system.

Those voting on the budget will also decide whether the school can use $3.5 million from its capital reserve fund. This funding will be used for capital improvement projects, including two classroom additions with bathrooms at Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary, pool infrastructure upgrades at the JFK High School and district-wide health and safety infrastructure repairs. The district said this will come at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Community members can vote on the proposed budget on Tuesday, May 20, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue School and Mattlin Middle School.