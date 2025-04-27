What’s fresh: spring vegetables are in season

As the cold grip of winter loosens, Long Island’s farms and markets come alive with the first wave of spring vegetables, signaling the start of a new growing season. From crisp radishes to tender asparagus, April marks a turning point for local produce—and a fresh opportunity for home cooks to bring seasonal flavors to the table.

At the heart of spring: asparagus

One of the most anticipated spring arrivals is asparagus. Known for its slender stalks and earthy, slightly sweet flavor, asparagus is at its best in April. Grown on numerous farms across Nassau and Suffolk counties, it thrives in the region’s well-drained soil and cool, sunny weather.

Asparagus is one of those vegetables that’s worth waiting for. The flavor of all vegetables is better with they are fresh and local. Asparagus is great on the grill, roasted or sautéed.

Asparagus is also packed with nutrients. It’s rich in fiber, vitamins A, C and K and folate, making it a health-conscious choice as well.

Leafy greens return

Spinach is another spring staple that reappears in abundance during late April. Cool temperatures help the leafy green develop its signature tender texture and mild flavor.

Spinach works with everything. Use it raw in salads, blend it into your smoothie or cook sauté it for your pasta dishes or toss it into a pot of soup. Spinach is high in iron, calcium and magnesium.

Spinach joins other early leafy greens such as arugula and mustard greens, which flourish in the region’s springtime climate.

Root vegetables hold strong

While some root vegetables are typically associated with fall, they remain a key part of the local diet in early spring. Carrots, turnips and radishes are either overwintered or planted early in the season, offering a crisp and colorful variety of textures and flavors.

Radishes thrive in April. With their peppery bite and crunchy texture, they’re a favorite for raw salads or quick pickling.

As a snack, radishes are perfect with just a little sprinkle of sea salt. If you roast them, they turn soft and mellow—similar to a potato.

Check out my recipe for roasted radishes

Turnips, another cool-weather crop, are also making their seasonal debut. Their mildly spicy flavor sweetens when roasted or braised and the greens can be used just like spinach or kale.

While harvested in the fall, carrots are available through spring, providing a sweet flavor and rich beta-carotene content. ​

Alliums and brassicas emerge

April also brings the start of the allium season, with leeks and wild ramps making brief but flavorful appearances. Ramps, known for their garlicky-onion taste, are foraged in wooded areas and celebrated by chefs and foodies alike for their fleeting availability.

Ramps are the first wild sign of spring. They’re great in everything from pesto to scrambled eggs. They’re commonly sautéed, pickled or used in pestos. ​

Cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, often associated with fall, may still appear at farmers’ markets in early spring. These vegetables are typically harvested from overwintered plants or grown in high tunnels, extending their season into April. Brussels sprouts are rich in antioxidants and fiber. ​

Check out my recipe for Brussels Sprouts Casserole

Leeks are available in April, offering a mild onion flavor. They’re excellent in soups, stews and sautés.

Cooking with the seasons

For home cooks, eating seasonally means enjoying vegetables at their peak—when they taste best and are most affordable. As spring vegetables reach maturity, they offer inspiration for new recipes and lighter meals.

Spring cooking is about simplicity. When the vegetables are this fresh, you don’t need to do much. A drizzle of olive oil, some salt and pepper, maybe a squeeze of lemon—that’s it.

As Long Island’s fields begin to green, now is the time to embrace the early bounty of the season. Whether it’s a bunch of just-picked asparagus or a handful of spicy radishes, April offers a chance to enjoy the freshest flavors the region has to offer.

Where to Find These Vegetables

You can find these fresh, in-season vegetables at local farmers’ markets across Long Island. For instance, the Restoration Farm in Old Bethpage, Crossroads Farm at Grossmann’s in Malverne and Queens Farm in Floral Park offer a selection of storage vegetables during the winter months, including carrots, leeks and turnips.

Additionally, the Long Island Growers Market operates several farmers markets in Nassau and Suffolk counties (Islip, Rockville Centre, Roslyn and Seaford) and Deep Roots Farmers Market operates weekly in Glen Cove and Great Neck, where you can purchase a variety of seasonal produce directly from local farmers.

Visiting these markets supports local agriculture and ensures you enjoy the freshest produce.