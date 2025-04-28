Country rocker JD Leonard to fire up the stage at National BBQ Fest

Country-rock musician JD Leonard, a rising star in the local music scene with Southern roots and a New York heart, is set to headline the opening night of the National BBQ Fest on Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at Eisenhower Park. The three-day event promises to be a fiery combination of smoked meats, summer vibes and genre-blending tunes—and Leonard is ready to bring the heat.

“I’m originally from Tennessee and I grew up in North Carolina, but I live on Long Island now,” Leonard said in a recent interview. “So even though I’ve got a little Southern in me, I’ve built a life and a fanbase up here—and it’s amazing to see country music thriving in a place that wasn’t always known for it.”

Leonard’s set is expected to deliver more than your average honky-tonk show. Known for his high-energy performances and versatile voice, he blends traditional country roots with a healthy dose of rock and pop influence.

“We like to keep the shows interactive and exciting,” Leonard said. “What’s cool is, it’s country rock for sure, but I’m going to be featuring a couple of other lead singers with me to sing a few tunes. So you’ll get a lot of variety—and we’ve got some real heavy hitters from Long Island on that stage.”

While Leonard’s music draws inspiration from legends like Don Henley and Otis Redding, he brings a modern, genre-bending approach to every performance. His live shows often include hit covers from the ’80s through today, along with original material that reflects a lifetime of musical influences and experiences.

“It’s tough to fit me in a box,” he explained. “I’m not quite country enough for, like, country-country and I’m a little too country for rock-rock. Some of my buddies call it ‘red dirt rock.’ I just call it a decades-of-country show.”

The performance at BBQ Fest marks a full-circle moment for Leonard, who’s watched the country music scene on Long Island evolve from a niche interest to a full-blown movement.

“It’s like a wave hit Long Island,” he said. “Ten years ago, there might’ve been one or two little country nights. I wasn’t getting hired to play country music. But now? It’s everywhere—line dancing, country bars, Nashville-themed events. And it’s not just the music. It’s the culture—people are embracing the whole vibe.”

Leonard believes that crossover artists and the blend of country with pop and rock have helped broaden the genre’s appeal to diverse audiences.

“In the last five to 10 years, it’s almost like a phenomenon again,” he said. “Country has this feeling of home and family. That resonates with people—no matter where they’re from.”

The festival will also be a personal celebration for Leonard, who now performs for more than just crowds—he performs for his family.

“I started singing in church when I was like two,” he said. “My uncle, aunt, grandma—everyone sang. It was in me from the start. And now I play to my boys at home. My oldest runs around the house making up melodies and the little one claps and stomps along. It’s the greatest feeling ever.”

Though based in New York now, Leonard occasionally returns to the South to visit family, though not entirely to perform a show.

“When I go home, I just want to be with my family,” he said. “Where I grew up, being a professional musician was either you’re playing for tips or you’re playing Madison Square Garden—nothing in between. So now and then I play a gig just to remind them I am doing what I love and my kids are happy; we are doing alright.”

Leonard’s wish list for future collaborations includes everyone from Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson to country legends like Don Henley and Rascal Flatts. But he holds a special place in his heart for Travis Tritt.

“I got to meet Travis once, and man, he was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” Leonard said. “We sat for an hour and a half just talking. It was like he took me under his wing. That was a bucket list moment—even if we didn’t get to play together—yet.”

And as for playing for a crowd fueled by smoked brisket and ribs?

“Oh yeah,” Leonard laughed. “That should be part of the performance rider—getting paid in brisket. I’m good with that.”

JD Leonard will perform Friday, June 13, at 7 p.m., opening night of the National BBQ Fest, a three-day celebration of music, food and fun on Long Island. For tickets and more information, visit https://nationalbbqfest.com.

