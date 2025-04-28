Massapequa Takes Action Coalition and Save the Great South Bay to clean up preserve

Residents are invited to attend Massapequa Takes Action Coalition’s fifth annual Keep the Preserve Pristine Cleanup on Saturday, May 10

Massapequa Takes Action Coalition, in partnership with Save the Great South Bay, invites all residents to participate in the fifth annual Keep the Preserve Pristine Cleanup on Saturday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.

Volunteers will meet at the bike path entrance located at the LIRR parking lot, 10 Park Side Blvd, Massapequa. MTAC and its partners, including the Nassau County Police Department, will work together to help keep the Massapequa Preserve a safe environment for community residents and their families.

More information about the cleanup or MTAC can be found at mtacoalition.com. MTAC can be contacted at 516-719-0313, Ext. 131 or mtacoalition@yesccc.org.