Plainview Fire Department honored for saving lives in 2024 fire

The Plainview Fire Department was honored before the start of the Nassau County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, April 23, for its role in a deadly fire that took place last year.

On Feb. 18, 2024, a fire at a house at the Harmon Shepherd Hill Apartment Complex on Central Park Road was reported at around 5 a.m. An 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 74-year-old died later on at the hospital. Several residents were evacuated by firefighters and treated for smoke inhalation.

Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) presented county Legislature citations to Plainview Fire Chief of Department Andrew Cohen, ex-Chief Peter Mayrose, ex-Chief Erik Rivera, ex-Capt.Alfred Mertz and Firefighters Brandon Cohen, Lance Kozlovsky and Dylan Harris.

“Without hesitation, these men rushed into this apartment complex, which was engulfed in flames and on the verge of collapse, and saved dozens of residents’ lives,” Drucker said. “It was truly a team effort – and if you asked these gentlemen, they would tell you this was simply the call of duty. But I can assure you, gentlemen, your willingness to put yourself at risk in such a profound way for the sake of your neighbors is beyond commendable.”