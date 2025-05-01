What’s the best annual festival on Long Island?

As the season gets warmer, Long Islanders are looking for fun outdoor activities — and there’s no shortage of amazing annual festivals across the Island. But which one is the very best?

Long Island TCG Show was voted the best annual festival on Long Island in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest!

The Long Island TCG Show, proudly organized by Seepersad Entertainment, began in June 2023 and has quickly become a must-attend event for collectors and fans alike. What started as a local gathering has grown into a massive celebration of trading card games and pop culture. Their next event will take place on May 3 and 4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and it’s shaping up to be their biggest yet!

With 400 vendor tables offering Pokémon cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, other TCGs, Funko Pops, plushies, and unique collectibles, there’s something for everyone. The event will also feature special meet-and-greets with voice actors from Pokémon, the Dragon Ball series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and other popular anime shows, alongside tournaments, video games, and panels to round out the experience. Whether you’re a dedicated collector, a gaming enthusiast, or simply a fan of the community, the Long Island TCG Show is the place to be this spring.

