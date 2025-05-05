2 run in uncontested Oyster Bay-East Norwich school board race

Michael Schindler and James Rickard (L. to R.) are running uncontested in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich school board race this month. (Left photo provided from Long Island Press archives; right photo provided by candidate)

Two Oyster Bay-East Norwich residents have put their names on the ballot this month for two open Board of Education seats next year in an uncontested race.

Incumbent Michael Schindler and newcomer James Rickard have placed their bids for seats, one of which is currently held by Schindler and the other by Joseph F. Laurita, Jr., who is not running for re-election.

The school district said it will not host a meet-the-candidates night. The community will vote for the school budget and board of education members on Tuesday, May 20.

James Rickard

Rickard originally moved to the district as a student himself in 1988, back when Vernon was a middle school. He graduated from Oyster Bay High School, went to college and moved to Maryland before returning to Oyster Bay about 10 years ago, he said.

As a parent in the district, Rickard said he has served as the president of the Special Education Parent-Teacher Association for the past three years, where he has worked with district administrators to improve services and expand access. Rickard said his mother was a special education teacher at Mill Neck Manor, and he previously worked as a teacher’s assistant at the school.

Rickard said that while he has a lot of experience in special education, he will prioritize education for all students if elected.

“I want to be here for all students,” he said. “I went through the Oyster Bay school district myself.”

Michael Schindler

Schindler is a managing director in investor services at Rose Associates, a New York-based real estate company. According to the company’s website, he oversees tax planning and structuring and has handled over $2 billion in loans throughout his career.

Efforts to reach Schindler for more information were unavailing.