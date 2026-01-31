Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cop charged with sex crime, new LI Ducks owners and more

By Posted on
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at the snow that took Long Island by storm.
The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week include a look at the snow that took Long Island by storm.
File photo

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

Over a foot of snow blankets Long Island

snow

A significant winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Long Island on Sunday, causing widespread travel delays and school cancellations Monday amid a cold snap that brought subzero wind chills.

Levittown Fire Department volunteer one of two killed in crash

A Levittown Fire Department volunteer was one of two people killed in a car crash in Hicksville.

A car crash in Hicksville on Friday, Jan. 23, left two 19-year-olds dead, including a volunteer firefighter for the Levittown Fire Department.

Nassau County detective Robert Sacco charged with attempted sex crime

Nassau County detective charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Nassau County Police Detective Robert Sacco, 38, of Huntington, was arrested  Saturday and charged with attempting to persuade an undercover federal agent to perform sex acts with a 10-year-old girl.

Property group to spend $23M to upgrade Hempstead apartments

The apartment building at 100 Terrace Ave in Hempstead will have $23 million in renovations, according to new property group ownership.

A 420-unit apartment building at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead will undergo $23 million in renovations after a New York City-based real estate firm announced its purchase on Jan. 6.

Long Island Ducks acquired by Texas-based entertainment company

The Long Island Ducks have been acquired by a Texas-based entertainment company.

A Texas-based entertainment company has acquired Long Island’s only professional baseball team.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites