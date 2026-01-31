Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cop charged with sex crime, new LI Ducks owners and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Over a foot of snow blankets Long Island
A significant winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Long Island on Sunday, causing widespread travel delays and school cancellations Monday amid a cold snap that brought subzero wind chills.
Levittown Fire Department volunteer one of two killed in crash
A car crash in Hicksville on Friday, Jan. 23, left two 19-year-olds dead, including a volunteer firefighter for the Levittown Fire Department.
Nassau County detective Robert Sacco charged with attempted sex crime
Nassau County Police Detective Robert Sacco, 38, of Huntington, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempting to persuade an undercover federal agent to perform sex acts with a 10-year-old girl.
Property group to spend $23M to upgrade Hempstead apartments
A 420-unit apartment building at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead will undergo $23 million in renovations after a New York City-based real estate firm announced its purchase on Jan. 6.
Long Island Ducks acquired by Texas-based entertainment company
A Texas-based entertainment company has acquired Long Island’s only professional baseball team.