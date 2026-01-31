Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cop charged with sex crime, new LI Ducks owners and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.

A significant winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Long Island on Sunday, causing widespread travel delays and school cancellations Monday amid a cold snap that brought subzero wind chills.

A car crash in Hicksville on Friday, Jan. 23, left two 19-year-olds dead, including a volunteer firefighter for the Levittown Fire Department.

Nassau County Police Detective Robert Sacco, 38, of Huntington, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempting to persuade an undercover federal agent to perform sex acts with a 10-year-old girl.

A 420-unit apartment building at 100 Terrace Ave. in Hempstead will undergo $23 million in renovations after a New York City-based real estate firm announced its purchase on Jan. 6.

A Texas-based entertainment company has acquired Long Island’s only professional baseball team.